How The Roast Beef Sandwich Became A New England Staple

Beef can be enjoyed in so many ways, and many signature and under-the-radar sandwiches you wouldn't believe exist make use of the protein. To name just a few signature beef sandwiches associated with the city where they originated: There's the Philadelphia-style cheesesteak, Chicago's Italian beef sandwich, Buffalo's kummelweck, and from the Boston area, the North Shore roast beef sandwich.

Created at a beachside food stand in the outskirts of Boston in the early 1950s, the North Shore roast beef sandwich is a simple build of a bun, thinly sliced meat, American cheese, and locally-produced mayonnaise and barbecue sauce. It proved so popular that before long, it appeared on the menus of restaurants across the Boston metropolitan area and in neighboring states, making the sandwich a classic claimed by the whole of New England. Here's everything you need to know about the birth, spread, and construction of this entry in the canon of iconic New England foods: The North Shore roast beef sandwich.