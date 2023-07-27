The Convenient Grocery Store Section You'll Never Find At Aldi

While Aldi has so much to offer deal-minded shoppers, the chain is definitely lacking in some areas. Unlike most other grocery stores, Aldi does not have a deli counter within its 2,299 locations spread out across the U.S. Aldi has never explicitly stated why this shopping staple is absent from its stores, but the reason probably has much to do with the chain's goal of keeping costs as low as possible for shoppers.

The store prioritizes "saving people money on the food and products they want most," according to the about Aldi page on the company's website. Along with offering mostly private label products, which are items manufactured by another business for exclusive sale at Aldi, the chain keeps prices low by limiting what's offered to customers. A deli counter would naturally need equipment and staff to run, which would then add to costs. To avoid passing these costs on to consumers, Aldi simply forgoes deli counters. However, shoppers can still find deli meat for sale within the store.