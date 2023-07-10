What's The Difference Between Cured And Uncured Meat?

Developed to extend the shelf life of meat prior to the advent of refrigeration, preserved meats — including bacon, prosciutto, and ham — have been made for years via various methods including smoking, salting, fermenting, and brining. In addition to extending the shelf life and reducing bacterial growth by applying salt and other ingredients that remove moisture from the meat, preservation, often referred to as curing, also adds a depth of flavor to many meat products enjoyed on charcuterie boards or savored at breakfast.

Though home cooks may refer to preserved meats as "cured meats," when picking out a variety of delicious preserved meats from the shelves of the grocery store, you'll often notice that a package of bacon or salami is labeled as "cured" or "uncured." This can be confusing — since both are preserved meats, right? Essentially yes, however, the labels "cured" and "uncured" are used and regulated by the USDA on packaged meats to signal to consumers a key difference: if natural vs. synthetic ingredients are used to preserve the meat.

Meats labeled as "cured" use salts, seasonings, and synthetic ingredients — most commonly sodium or potassium nitrites and nitrates — to help preserve the meat longer and result in that reddish-pink color you may be used to seeing in your bacon. On the other hand, "uncured" meats are preserved exclusively using natural ingredients, including salt, sugar, spices, and natural vegetable sources of nitrites and nitrates.