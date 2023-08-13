Here's What Bologna Actually Is (And Other Facts That Might Surprise You)

Generations of Americans spent their childhood tucking into bologna sandwiches. In the school cafeteria, the home kitchen, and everywhere else, this simple meal of white bread and smooth, pink meat reigned supreme.

Like most cafeteria foods, however, bologna receives a less-than-stellar response from adults. So widespread is this dismissal of the meat that it is even part of the United States' lexicon, as explained to Eater by professor of food studies Amy Bentley: "It's been inserted into the national psyche of despicable foods, laughable foods. 'That's baloney, that's crazy.' That's how we think of it. It's been embedded in our brains that way."

Despite being widely mocked, bologna remains a desirable food product in some people's eyes. In 2017, Americans purchased 236.4 million pounds of bologna from grocery stores. This number is all the more impressive given that a poll commissioned by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council found that only 35% of American consumers know what bologna actually is. Given this shockingly low percentage, we thought it best to clarify a few things about one of America's most pervasive sandwich meats, starting with what it actually is.