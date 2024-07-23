The Gluten-Free Items You Can Snag At Starbucks

If you're after gluten-free items at this popular coffee chain, your safest bet is to stick to the store's packaged products. For foods to pair with your coffee, it has a few choices, mainly focused on granola and protein bars. Firstly, there are the That's It fruit bars made with apple and either mango or blueberry. It also has a few flavors of Kind Bars (which, as a bonus, use sustainable almond farming) and RXBARS.

For those who don't want snack bars, Starbucks has coconut clusters, a hearty combination of seeds, nuts, and coconut flakes. These are mildly sweet bites and come in a shareable size. Or, you can pick up a personal-sized pack of peanut butter banana bites for a sweet treat with a burst of protein and potassium. Another option is Justin's peanut butter cups, sold at the counter at certain stores.

If you desire something savory, the chain has beef and turkey jerky packets you can munch on. Additionally, its chicken quinoa bowls and sous vide egg bites don't have any added gluten. Just note that even if you pick up the egg bites or dream bar, Starbucks doesn't guarantee there won't be any cross-contamination due to handling. So, those with more serious sensitivities might want to avoid the food altogether.