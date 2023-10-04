The Reason McDonald's Doesn't Offer Gluten-Free Options Like Other Restaurants

As the most recognized and visited fast food restaurant around the world, it might seem strange that McDonald's does not offer any gluten-free options. You might be wondering why the burger giant cannot accommodate special diets when so many other franchises have gluten-free options. For McDonald's it's not worth the risk: It doesn't want to run the danger of cross-contamination.

Gluten contamination is very hard to control in most kitchen environments (via beyondceliac.org), and because gluten is a protein it can't be eliminated by the same cleaning techniques that work for bacteria. It doesn't mind heat, so anything fried in oil that contained a trace of flour would be contaminated and inedible for someone with a gluten intolerance. This is true for all home and restaurant kitchens, and McDonald's is no different in this regard. It only takes a tiny bit of gluten to make someone with celiac disease very sick. Because of this, using the same equipment or utensils that have processed ingredients with gluten can have disastrous results. Consider the fact that flour can actually become airborne quite easily while remaining invisible to the naked eye and that even inhaled gluten can make someone sick (via the National Celiac Association), and you'll have a good idea of just how hard it is to keep trace amounts of gluten out of foods that are supposed to be gluten-free.