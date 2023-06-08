Every Subway Bread Option, Ranked

If you want a top-notch sandwich, the quality of the meats, cheeses, crunchy veggies, and savory sauce are crucially important. But if we're separating the wheat from the chaff, we've found that it can all come down to the bread. Subway has a few loaves for your choosing in most North American locations, and we were curious to sample what we could find and provide an evaluation.

While there are other hoagie chains out there like Jersey Mike's and Jimmy John's, Subway is indisputably the leader of the deli sandwich pack. Subway's place in the fast food hierarchy isn't just limited to its sandwiches. It's ubiquitous around the globe, with over 30,000 locations worldwide — the most of any international chain. Yes, there are more Subways than there are McDonald's. So, maybe Subway doesn't really need to flex with its bread considering its dominant place in the hero sphere.

But it's a bit odd to us that Subway has almost completely eschewed embracing the gimmicky food trends that other major fast food chains have chased in the past decade or so. There were the 2019 spicy chicken wars between Popeye's, Wendy's, and Chik-fil-A. Taco Bell's kitchen wizards are consistently churning out Wonka-esque menu items. KFC recently brought back its heart-attack-inducing Double Down. With Subway, unfortunately, you can't really expect many surprises or whimsical delights when it comes to their bread options, but we gave them a try and are happy to share our thoughts.