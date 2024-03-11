Are Oats Considered Gluten-Free?

Due to the industrial manufacturing practices of the modern food system, oats — which generally contain no gluten — may pick up the protein from an adjacent grain being processed in the same facility. Manufacturing centers built to handle oats also sort and package other grains that contain gluten, like wheat and rye. Because these grains are often milled into a very fine powder, they can easily get airborne and enter the oat production process. Similar cross-contamination can occur in the fields, where oats are often grown alongside gluten grains.

Luckily, most cross-contamination occurs in tiny quantities that are not enough to strip a product of its gluten-free label. The FDA dictates that for a package of oats to be labeled gluten-free, it must "contain less than 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten" and notes that this figure is "the lowest that can be reliably detected in foods using scientifically validated analytical methods." So, while cross-contamination certainly occurs, oats with gluten-free labels are generally safe for most people with gluten intolerance.

Even though oats don't have gluten, they carry a protein called avenin, which triggers a "wheat-like inflammatory response" for a subset of those with celiac disease. However, for the vast majority of those with celiac or gluten intolerance, oats are perfectly fine to eat.