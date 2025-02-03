When Pairing Tinned Fish With Cheese, Remember This Tip

Tinned fish has had its viral moments in the past, but pairing it with cheese? That might not be the first combo that comes to mind. Chef Jamie Bissonne, who sat down with Daily Meal, thinks it's time to change that. Known for his inventive approach to food, Bissonne is currently teaming up with New York City's Trattoria One Fifth on The Gilda, a pizza that proves he's no stranger to unexpected combinations.

So, why pair tinned fish with cheese? For Boston-based Bissonne, it's about striking a perfect balance. "I love the combos I see in San Sebastian of tinned tuna and sharp blue cheese on a pintxo," he says. But don't expect these flavors to work in every dish. As Bissonne explains, "The key is the bang of flavor in small amounts. A pintxo is the perfect size."

The tart, salty, and sweet elements shine in bite-sized portions without overwhelming your palate. It's the kind of coupling that challenges traditional ideas of tinned seafood. If you're ready to rethink tinned fish, Bissonne's advice shows how the right pairings can turn simple ingredients into something more delectable. From small bites to unconventional dinners, the world of tinned fish and cheese has plenty of surprises — when you know how to match them just right. After all, this unusual combo is simply another way to use tinned fish you should know about.