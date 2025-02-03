When Pairing Tinned Fish With Cheese, Remember This Tip
Tinned fish has had its viral moments in the past, but pairing it with cheese? That might not be the first combo that comes to mind. Chef Jamie Bissonne, who sat down with Daily Meal, thinks it's time to change that. Known for his inventive approach to food, Bissonne is currently teaming up with New York City's Trattoria One Fifth on The Gilda, a pizza that proves he's no stranger to unexpected combinations.
So, why pair tinned fish with cheese? For Boston-based Bissonne, it's about striking a perfect balance. "I love the combos I see in San Sebastian of tinned tuna and sharp blue cheese on a pintxo," he says. But don't expect these flavors to work in every dish. As Bissonne explains, "The key is the bang of flavor in small amounts. A pintxo is the perfect size."
The tart, salty, and sweet elements shine in bite-sized portions without overwhelming your palate. It's the kind of coupling that challenges traditional ideas of tinned seafood. If you're ready to rethink tinned fish, Bissonne's advice shows how the right pairings can turn simple ingredients into something more delectable. From small bites to unconventional dinners, the world of tinned fish and cheese has plenty of surprises — when you know how to match them just right. After all, this unusual combo is simply another way to use tinned fish you should know about.
Tinned fish meets cheese: the best pairings to try
Matching tinned fish with cheese to provide that little bang of flavor is not as simple as slapping the two items together. Chef Jamie Bissonne has mastered the art of merging intense flavors, and his go-to combos are surprisingly easy to recreate. First up: Ortiz Ventresca and Perazola Blue Cheese. "Just a bit of the cheese adds so much depth to the flavor of the tuna belly," he explains. The creamy, tangy bite of blue cheese works perfectly with the rich, buttery tuna, creating an indulgent blend without being over the top.
Bissonne also happens to be a fan of tinned squid with Idiazabal cheese. He suggests mixing squid in its own ink with a little butter, tossing in some of the smoky, nutty cheese, and stirring it into orzo. "It's killer," he says — a restaurant-worthy meal made with minimal effort.
And for those who enjoy trying things that are a bit different, Bissonne's final suggestion might raise some eyebrows: Canned anchovies — like the ones from Don Bocarte — on instant mac and cheese. It's "so decadent," he promises.
Bonus tip: Don't toss the oil from your canned fish – it's especially useful for adding flavor to future meals. With these expert-approved pairings, tinned fish and cheese go from pantry staples to gourmet delights. All it takes is the right combination to bring out the best in these ingredients.