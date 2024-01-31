The Crafty Reason Bruschetta Became A Classic Italian Appetizer

Bruschetta might be a perfect food. It's incredibly simple to make and doesn't require very many ingredients, but it's bursting with the flavor of juicy tomatoes and rich olive oil, all atop a pleasantly crispy little piece of toast. But apart from being delicious, it also has a practical purpose. The dish was initially used as a way to make use of food that might otherwise go to waste.

Zero-waste living may be very chic now, but there's nothing new about good, old-fashioned thriftiness. You probably know the frustration of buying fresh groceries, only for them to start to go bad before you can get around to using them. Early Italians weren't any different and wanted to stretch their dollar (er, coin?) as much as possible by eating food that was still safe to eat but had definitely passed its prime.

Stale bread is exactly that — eating it won't make you sick like moldy bread might, it's just not very enjoyable anymore. But bruschetta offers a solution to this: Because the bread used in bruschetta gets thoroughly toasted, it sort of disguises the stale bread's stiffness and makes it not only tolerable, but downright delightful to eat.