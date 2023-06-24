The Unexpectedly Risqué Origins Of Puttanesca Sauce

If you have some knowledge of the Italian language or culinary history, you might know that puttanesca stems from the Italian word for "prostitute." But is this simply a coincidence, or does this pasta sauce have a sordid past?

Name aside, there's nothing risqué about the actual ingredients. The backbone of this sauce is crushed red tomatoes mixed with olives, capers, garlic, and herbs such as oregano and parsley. In some circles, chili flakes, anchovies, and basil are also the norm. This amalgamation results in a briny, umami flavor that adds a punch to any simple pasta. Not only does it bring that salty satisfaction to your plate, but it's prized for being a quick and easy dish.

So far, there's nothing fishy about this sauce besides the anchovies. So how did it become associated with such a controversial name? This remains a bit of a mystery since only a handful of sources document puttanesca's past. However, with the help of food historians and pasta aficionados, we've uncovered several origin theories. So let's dig into the spicy details behind this Italian pasta sauce.