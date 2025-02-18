11 Tips For Making Frozen Onion Rings Crispy

Frozen onion rings are a funny thing, y'all. If you looked at any bag of them, you'd assume that they're the crispiest food in existence: The pictures on the front promise onion rings that shatter into crunchy shards when bitten into, which are packed full of flavor and promise. However, anyone who's actually cooked and eaten frozen onion rings will know how rare this crunch actually is. Most of the time, frozen onion rings come out slightly crunchy at best — and most of the time, they're depressingly limp and floppy.

So how on earth do we make them like the restaurants do, and produce ultra-crispy onion rings straight from the freezer? Well, just as there are plenty of creative ways to upgrade onion rings, there are plenty of creative ways to produce more crispiness for the frozen kind. Some of these methods are fairly simple to execute, and involve merely cooking them in a slightly different way. Others take a little more work, but will produce a crunch on the outside of your onion rings that you've never experienced before. The best part is that all of these tips can be easily achieved in your own home, and don't need any specialist equipment.