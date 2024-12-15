You're One Ingredient Away From The Absolute Best Onion Rings

Whether stacked on top of a burger or served as a standalone appetizer, who doesn't love onion rings? The beautiful harmony between the natural sweetness of onions and the savory crust makes them hard to resist. Even better, they're easy to make at home in the oven, deep fryer, or air fryer. But if you want to take your next batch of homemade onion rings to the next level, there's one ingredient you must try: Monosodium glutamate (MSG).

Now, there's no need to panic. While it's true that MSG has had a rough reputation since the 1960s, the tides have changed. With better research, the FDA has listed MSG for years as generally safe to eat. And if you've never put MSG on your onion rings before, prepare to be wowed — this ingredient was designed to add umami and depth of flavor. One of many things you might not know about MSG, is that it contains less sodium than table salt. So, it's a great option for people who want to reduce their sodium intake without having to endure bland food.