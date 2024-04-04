A Wire Rack In Your Oven Is The Key To Crispier Baked Fish

One element of baked fish that makes this meaty dish so delectable is the crispy outer layer that delivers a flavorful, flaky crunch in every bite. If you enjoy making baked fish, you may have grown accustomed to simply placing your fish on a baking sheet and letting it bake in the oven. However, you may actually be missing out on getting even crispier fish by not using another item to rest your fish on. That item is a wire rack.

If you place your Green Goddess baked fish or Manila Style baked fish on a wire rack in the oven, the openings throughout the wire rack will allow the oven heat to contact and crisp every part of your fish. This results in an incredibly crispy outer layer that provides the perfect textural contrast to the tender meat inside of your baked fish. But, there's one important step you must do before you put your fish on a wire rack and pop them in the oven.