Maple Syrup Is The Sweet Egg Wash Substitute That Works In A Pinch
If you love to bake delicious pastries and quick breads then you're already familiar with the simple step that imparts a smooth surface and incredible sheen to your baked goods. Egg wash, which is typically comprised of raw egg and a bit of water, milk, or cream, is the mixture you brush on your blueberry lemon scones right before placing them in the oven to bake. While egg wash enhances the color and outer texture of your favorite oven-prepared foods, you may often wonder if using a part of your precious egg stash to give your baked treats a glossy exterior is necessary.
If you're looking for a simple egg wash alternative that doesn't require eggs or a combination of different ingredients, maple syrup might be an option worthy of your consideration. Not only does maple syrup already have a rich golden hue, but this boiled-down sap is also a liquid sweetener so no additional ingredients are required. Simply pour some maple syrup into a small bowl and brush onto sweeter quick bread or treats before baking and you'll be pleasantly surprised with the resulting appearance and taste of your bready confections. However, before you skip the usual egg for maple syrup in your next inevitable round of egg wash, there are a few factors worth discussing.
Maple syrup has the propensity to burn at high temperatures
Like any egg wash alternative, no two ingredients work in the same way, so adjustments in preparation and baking time are often necessary. There are certain elements to keep in mind when using honey as an egg wash replacement and maple syrup follows a similar line of protocol. Like honey, maple syrup is a convenient option to use for egg wash, especially when sweeter baked goods are on the menu. Since maple syrup is a combination of reduced sugar and water, keeping a watchful eye on your oven during the cooking process is extra crucial. Maple syrup is primarily composed of sucrose, meaning this liquid sweetener caramelizes at roughly 320 degrees Fahrenheit. Caramelization is usually welcomed, as this process develops flavor and adds more concentrated color to foods. However, caramelized sugar may burn when exposed to prolonged heat if it's not carefully observed.
To avoid burning your favorite pastry recipes, you may want to reserve maple syrup for foods that require less baking time. You may also want to aim for recipes with oven temperatures below 400 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid your maple syrup-topped treats from hardening too much. Apart from reserving maple syrup for quick breads and maintaining an appropriate oven temperature, there are a few additional ways you can make maple syrup a reliable and convenient egg wash alternative.
How to make maple syrup work as an effective egg wash substitute
To achieve satisfactory results with maple syrup, you may need to make a few minor adjustments. For starters, upon baking, maple syrup may leave a sticky exterior to your confections. Instead of using straight maple syrup, you may want to mix this ingredient with a little milk or plant-based milk to reduce maple syrup's thicker consistency and add more sheen to your baked goods. Additionally, instead of adding this natural sweetener to raw pastries, you may want to add this egg wash alternative toward the end of the baking process to avoid over-browning.
Before you add uncooked pastries or bread to your cookie sheet or designated pan, line the baking tray with parchment paper to catch any residual maple syrup. Once this natural sweetener caramelizes, it often sticks to the bottom of your pans and can be quite difficult to remove. If you like the idea of using maple syrup but often crave savory baked goods, you can use a bit of plain milk, cream, or another unexpected egg wash alternative you probably have in your fridge. Yet for all of your sweeter pastries and quick breads that might benefit from another hint of sweetness, maple syrup proves to not only add extra shine to your favorite confections but more color and texture as well.