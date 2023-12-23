Maple Syrup Is The Sweet Egg Wash Substitute That Works In A Pinch

If you love to bake delicious pastries and quick breads then you're already familiar with the simple step that imparts a smooth surface and incredible sheen to your baked goods. Egg wash, which is typically comprised of raw egg and a bit of water, milk, or cream, is the mixture you brush on your blueberry lemon scones right before placing them in the oven to bake. While egg wash enhances the color and outer texture of your favorite oven-prepared foods, you may often wonder if using a part of your precious egg stash to give your baked treats a glossy exterior is necessary.

If you're looking for a simple egg wash alternative that doesn't require eggs or a combination of different ingredients, maple syrup might be an option worthy of your consideration. Not only does maple syrup already have a rich golden hue, but this boiled-down sap is also a liquid sweetener so no additional ingredients are required. Simply pour some maple syrup into a small bowl and brush onto sweeter quick bread or treats before baking and you'll be pleasantly surprised with the resulting appearance and taste of your bready confections. However, before you skip the usual egg for maple syrup in your next inevitable round of egg wash, there are a few factors worth discussing.