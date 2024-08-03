14 Creative Ways To Upgrade Classic Onion Rings

If you're making your onion rings from scratch, the first thing you start with, of course, is the onion itself. Sure, you can slice them and go straight to the breading and frying, but if you do that, you're missing out on an opportunity to vastly improve their texture and flavor. Once the onions are sliced, letting them spend some time soaking in liquid is an easy yet effective way to take your onion rings to the next level.

The choice of liquid is up to you. Many recipes call for a soak in cold water. This reduces the onions' pungency and firms up their texture, but what plain old water doesn't do is add any flavor. Turn that plain water into marinade, and suddenly you've added an entire new dimension of taste to your onion rings. Whether you use a simple brine of salt and water, or go all-in with pickling spices or fresh herbs or whatever your imagination creates, you'll be giving your onions a boost from the inside out. Just make sure the liquid is cold or you risk making them limp.

Buttermilk is another popular option in which to soak onions for onion rings. Its acidity adds a tangy flavor, while imbuing them with tender texture and a soft, mellow taste. Just like you can with water, you can (and should) add aromatics, spices, and any other flavorings to the buttermilk to give the onions extra pizzazz.