All You Need Is Your Grill For A Next-Level Take On Onion Rings

Onion rings are a delicious treat, delectably mixing sweetness and savoriness. But next time you bust out your onion ring recipe, or even if they're straight from the frozen aisle, try cooking them on the grill instead of the usual deep fry. Grilling gives that lovely smoky flavor that only this method can.

Plus, because deep-fried foods are usually cooked with neutral oils, grilling them doesn't mean you lose out on any flavor. Or if you do deep fry with flavorful oils such as peanut or even with animal fats such as duck, give your rings a quick brush of those fats before you put them on the grill. However, to cook them you will need one piece of equipment: a grill mesh or tray. The mesh, depending on design, could make grill marks on the rings, while a tray brings the cooking experience more in line with baking in an oven. Both prevent burning by blocking the direct heat of the grill, plus they keep the rings from slipping through the grates.

Lastly, ensure your onion rings are frozen solid before you put them on the grill. This helps prevent the coating from sloughing off while cooking. With everything ready, get your grill to about 375 degrees Fahrenheit and cook the rings for about five to 10 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Whether you let them cool before digging in is up to you.