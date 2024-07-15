All You Need Is Your Grill For A Next-Level Take On Onion Rings
Onion rings are a delicious treat, delectably mixing sweetness and savoriness. But next time you bust out your onion ring recipe, or even if they're straight from the frozen aisle, try cooking them on the grill instead of the usual deep fry. Grilling gives that lovely smoky flavor that only this method can.
Plus, because deep-fried foods are usually cooked with neutral oils, grilling them doesn't mean you lose out on any flavor. Or if you do deep fry with flavorful oils such as peanut or even with animal fats such as duck, give your rings a quick brush of those fats before you put them on the grill. However, to cook them you will need one piece of equipment: a grill mesh or tray. The mesh, depending on design, could make grill marks on the rings, while a tray brings the cooking experience more in line with baking in an oven. Both prevent burning by blocking the direct heat of the grill, plus they keep the rings from slipping through the grates.
Lastly, ensure your onion rings are frozen solid before you put them on the grill. This helps prevent the coating from sloughing off while cooking. With everything ready, get your grill to about 375 degrees Fahrenheit and cook the rings for about five to 10 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Whether you let them cool before digging in is up to you.
The best ingredients for grilled onion rings
If you're grilling your onion rings, you may as well take full advantage of the opportunity. That starts with selecting the correct onion. In a lucky twist, the best onion for onion rings and the best onion for grilling are one and the same: Sweet onions such as Vidalias. The sweetness balances perfectly with the savory coating and mixes wonderfully with the smokiness of the grill.
Mixing secret ingredients into your batter — often a reason why onion rings taste better at restaurants – is another great way to take advantage of grilling's smoky flavor. Smoked paprika is perfect for driving the smoke the smoke home as your central flavor. You can also add a touch of miso paste for umami, especially if you're pairing your rings with other umami-laden grilled foods such as hot dogs and steaks.
Finally, using various liquids in the batter can make your grilled rings more complex. Beer-based batters are popular, especially since pairing a cold one with barbeque is a backyard summertime staple. However, beer batters can be heavy and dense. For a lighter experience, both in flavor and texture, you could make prosecco battered onion rings instead. You can also use club soda for the same lightness if you prefer not to use alcohol.
Other ways to upgrade onion rings
Some methods for improving onion rings can be applied to grilling or deep frying. The biggest mistake you can make when cooking onion rings is to cut them unevenly. This means uneven cooking times, and no one wants to bite into a raw or mushy onion. So, when cutting, aim to keep them a uniform ¼ or ½-inch thick. A full inch also works if you love chunky rings. If there's any onion left after slicing, don't waste it. Dice it up and use it on tacos or in a soffritto.
Another hack to tone down your onion's bite is to soak your slices in a mixture of water and baking soda. This neutralizes the sulfenic acid in onions, mellowing out their harsher flavors. How long to soak them for is inconsistent among chefs, with some saying 15 minutes is enough and others soaking for a full hour.
Lastly, when it comes to batter, you should use half flour and half cornstarch instead of just flour. This makes the finished product extra crispy. You should also dredge your rings in cornstarch before battering them so the batter has something to stick to. Onions can be too slick otherwise, and there's nothing worse than watching your coating fall off mid-cook.