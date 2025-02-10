19 Chain Restaurants With Valentine's Day Deals You Just Can't Miss

Just in case you haven't checked a calendar lately, Valentine's Day is coming up soon, and it's on a Friday in 2025. We get it: January is a long, cold month, but February is finally here and Cupid's loading up that quiver and stretching out that bow. Love is in the chilly, chilly air, and if you're anything like us, celebrating love means eating a celebratory meal. If you want a traditional Valentine's Day food, you might consider some oysters — with a dash of Tabasco sauce to keep things spicy, of course — and a toast of thanks to Aphrodite. After dinner, perhaps some heart-shaped chocolates to enjoy a surprisingly old Valentine's Day tradition.

If you're single this Valentine's Day, why not still treat yourself to a nice meal? Any holiday with a built-in excuse to have a great dinner is a holiday worth celebrating. Take the one you love and/or yourself to the restaurants you know and love with these chain restaurant Valentine's deals.