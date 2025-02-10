19 Chain Restaurants With Valentine's Day Deals You Just Can't Miss
Just in case you haven't checked a calendar lately, Valentine's Day is coming up soon, and it's on a Friday in 2025. We get it: January is a long, cold month, but February is finally here and Cupid's loading up that quiver and stretching out that bow. Love is in the chilly, chilly air, and if you're anything like us, celebrating love means eating a celebratory meal. If you want a traditional Valentine's Day food, you might consider some oysters — with a dash of Tabasco sauce to keep things spicy, of course — and a toast of thanks to Aphrodite. After dinner, perhaps some heart-shaped chocolates to enjoy a surprisingly old Valentine's Day tradition.
If you're single this Valentine's Day, why not still treat yourself to a nice meal? Any holiday with a built-in excuse to have a great dinner is a holiday worth celebrating. Take the one you love and/or yourself to the restaurants you know and love with these chain restaurant Valentine's deals.
1. Carrabba's
Carrabba's is serving a four-course meal for Valentine's Day. This meal is for two, and is available from February 6th to 16th. Courses include an appetizer, soup or salad, entrée, and dessert. The menu allows for some diner flexibility, too. Appetizer options, for example, are either the Shrimp Scampi, Calamari, or the more veggie-friendly Tomato Caprese with Fresh Buratta. Main courses include Italian eatery classics like chicken, steak, salmon, or pasta. Dessert means the kinds of cakes you want to save room for, like strawberry cheesecake.
Don't want to deal with holiday crowds on the day of? The chain is also offering dinners paired with DAOU Vineyards wines on February 11 and 19. These, too, are four-course meals, but they come expertly paired with a wine that matches the dish's flavor profile just so.
2. Morton's Steakhouse
A steakhouse is always a great option for a special occasion. Low lighting, fancy cocktails, good wine, and oh yes, the high-end entrées. Morton's Steakhouse fits that bill, and luckily, they have a Valentine's Day deal. From February 7-16, diners can get a shareable 28-ounce bone-in New York strip with two petite lobster tails.
What says romance more than steak and lobster? The surf and turf pairing is almost a cliché, with how often it is associated with special date nights. Two things about clichés are true, though. For one, things don't become clichés without a good reason to get overused in the first place, but more importantly, Valentine's Day is the perfect day for clichés. Buy roses and chocolates. Hold hands under the moon. Slow dance. Eat steak and lobster.
3. Happy Joe's
Maybe a fancy dinner isn't your speed. Maybe you and your beloved want to snuggle under some blankets, put on a movie, and devour an entire pizza. We say go for it, and if you want to make that pizza heart-shaped? Check out Happy Joe's. Select locations are offering heart-shaped pizzas from February 1-14, for the price of a medium pizza.
Don't forget, Midwesterners — Happy Joe's isn't just a pizza parlor. It's a pizza and ice cream parlor. Not every eatery is two parlors in one, so it's best to take advantage of both here. Dessert pizzas might not come in the heart-shaped style, but your heart will be happier if you don't skip the sweet stuff.
4. Via 313
This Detroit-style pizza joint is revving up its Motor City style with the "Hub Cap Trio." The Hub Caps here are cookies, each with special flavoring: Strawberry shortcake, turtle, and red velvet. The chain also offers half-price wine for dine-in customers. Just make sure the Via 313 location near you is participating.
A trio of cookies and discounted wine are the makings of a promising date night, but don't sleep on Via 313's pizza. If you've never had Detroit-style pizza before? Get ready for a beautifully thick crust and cheese spread like a picnic blanket. Not only that, but the cheese goes on top of the dough and on top of the pizza. If your date professes to really love cheese? They might be talking about charcuterie boards or fondue, but definitely double-check to see if they really mean that they love Detroit-style pizza.
5. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
Love makes everyone go a little wonky. But when people say that about the burgers at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, they take it as a compliment. The big, juicy burgers are always available, but on Valentine's Day, you can grab a decadent Red Velvet Cake Shake for just five bucks.
Why eat some highfalutin steak when you can grind all that beef up, melt cheese over it, and slap the result on a bun? Bad Daddy's Burger Bar is for practical, unpretentious love. The kind of relationship where you and your date still want to kiss no matter how many times you watch the other dab something greasy off the corner of their lips.
6. Sullivan's Steakhouse
One single day is not enough for all the love in the world. Maybe that's why Sullivan's Steakhouse is running Valentine's deals from February 10-16. "Love at first bite" is what the restaurant boasts, and it's not hard to see why. A shareable Tomahawk Trio for Two dinner gives diners a 32-ounce Australian Waygu tomahawk ribeye, two lobster tails, and a bottle of Gruet Brut sparkling wine, all for $199.
Don't skip the bar, though, because the expert bartenders at Sullivan's are shaking up seasonal specialty cocktails. The Love Bug mixes fruity selections like raspberry vodka and Chambord with dessert drinks Frangelico and Créme de Cacao for a complex take on dessert. The Burning Love, on the other hand, is more like an Old Fashioned. It has the added twist, though, that this cocktail has chocolate bitters muddled in with Bordeaux cherry. It's even smoked at your table.
7. Moxie's
This Canadian chain is offering a three-course meal from February 13-16, with the slogan of "two can dine for $99." Couples can get a meal complete with appetizers, entrées, and desserts. Just make sure to check Moxie's website to see if the location near you is offering the deal.
Romantic dining doesn't have to mean surf and turf extravagances. Sometimes, maple-glazed Brussels sprouts and chipotle mango chicken is exactly what you need. Or maybe you're vegetarian, and the tofu Thai curry laksa is what you need. Top it all off with some sticky toffee pudding for dessert? Now that's the stuff. Moxie's strikes that excellent balance between high-end eating and an unpretentious atmosphere, a great environment for a lovely dinner.
8. Papa John's
Want some sweet tomato sauce for your sweetheart? Papa John's heart-shaped pizzas are back at participating locations. Be sure to have your own pizza slicer on hand, as these pies come uncut. Given how good Papa John's garlic butter dipping sauce is, it's also maybe a good idea to stock up on paper towels, unless you and your date don't mind holding hands with butter between your fingers.
Papa John's showed during Halloween that it's great at celebrating holidays. After noticing a big sales bump in 2022, around Halloween, some locations invited local children to make Halloween decorations for the restaurant in 2023. Hopefully, your Valentine's Day is less spooky than the October holiday, though.
9. Papa Murphy's
Papa Murphy's is bringing its Valentine's Day tradition back. The heart-shaped, delightfully punny HeartBaker pizza will be $11 for a large cheese or pepperoni. The legendary take-and-bake pizzeria is also offering a "Sweetheart of a Deal Bundle," which adds a tub of chocolate chip cookie dough to the pizza.
Papa Murphy's specializes in take-and-bake pizzas, meaning the fine pizza makers in the kitchen assemble the pie before the keys over to you, to bake the pizza at home. This can easily turn into a fun couple's activity, if you get creative with your concept of what a date includes.
10. Eddie Merlot's
From February 10-16, the jauntily-named steakhouse Eddie Merlot's is offering a sharable 32-ounce prime porterhouse steak, two lobster tails, and a bottle of Gruet Brut sparkling wine for $199. A shareable steak, two lobster tails, and a bottle of wine — it's hard to get more romantic than that.
Wine is great for dinner, of course, but the evening hardly starts or ends at the table. Saunter over to the bar, and Eddie Merlot's has some stunning specialty cocktails. The Love Spell is a fanciful twist on the Cosmopolitan, adding St-Germain and Chambord to the vodka and cranberry combo. Or try the variation on a margarita, the Mi Amor, which adds cranberry juice and agave to the beloved trinity of reposado tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice.
11. City BBQ
If you like your romantic evenings with a side of smoke, City Barbecue has got you covered. On February 14, the ribs and pulled pork joint is offering free delivery for online orders. Plug in the offer code "FEB" and you're good to go. The offer is only good at participating locations, though, so make sure to check with your local City Barbecue before you go.
Food cooked with love doesn't have to mean high-end cuisine from a European country. Love is a chief ingredient in slow-smoked barbecue, too. The pitmasters at City Barbecue smoke their brisket for up to 18 hours. Do you know how much you must love a piece of food if you're going to spend 18 hours cooking it?
12. Waffle House
Having breakfast for dinner is one of the ultimate indulgences. Crispy bacon, buttery eggs, decadently-topped waffles, and no morning grogginess? Sign us up. Waffle House is offering reserved seating at select locations for Valentine's Day. Not only that, tables will be adorned with white tablecloths and candles. And yes, the candles do mean that Waffle House's usually bright lights will be brought low. Cover our hashbrowns in romance.
As a fair warning for 2025, not even a titan like Waffle House is immune to rising egg prices. The chain is not offering any specials on food items. Still, your holiday dinner is going to be less expensive than a steakhouse, and is far more likely to include syrup.
13. White Castle
White Castle was named for the pure, high-quality beef in its burgers, and the restaurant is offering reserved table seating on Valentine's Day. That's right, on Cupid's holiday, White Castle morphs into the "Love Castle," and sloppy joes are on special. You can get two sloppy joes, an order of fries, and a drink for $5.
White Castle is delicious — that much shouldn't be in dispute — and it's also cheap, fast food. For that reason, it often seems like having Valentine's Day dinner at White Castle is talked about with ironic distance. We at The Daily Meal say to forget your preconceived notions of highbrow and lowbrow food, and consider reserving a table at your local White Castle this Valentine's Day.
14. Applebee's
Baseball is America's pastime, and Applebee's is America's neighborhood bar and grill. While the restaurant isn't offering any deals on food, it's inviting romance-loving patrons to loosen their inhibitions with some mood-setting drink specials. The Tipsy Cupid is a pink-hued twist on a vodka lemonade, with triple sec for extra citrus flavor and a boozy kick. Meanwhile, the Passion On The Beach is a tropical fruit juice-topped martini that will have your server leaving the shaker on the table for additional pours. Both drinks are garnished with gummies shaped like red lips.
Not big on booze? No worries. Applebee's has teetotalers and the heroes who volunteer as designated drivers covered. The Bahama Beach Mocktail is a drink made of pineapple, lime, and orange juices, which then get topped with Starry and grenadine for that island feel.
15. Toppers
Ever notice how close Valentine's Day and the Super Bowl are? Toppers did. The pizzeria is giving customers the chance to take advantage of Valentine's Day's proximity to football's biggest day. If you spend $15 or more in the Toppers app any time between the game and V-Day, you can get a free medium pizza added to your account.
Not only does this restaurant have an impressive array of breadsticks, Toppers is a great choice for any vegans and vegetarians out there. The Plant-Powered Menu features a vegan version of Toppers' Classic with vegan pepperoni, as well as a vegan tomato pie and vegan bread sticks.
16. Mo' Bettahs
Maybe romance for you means invoking the taste of the Pacific. Hawaiian joint Mo' Bettahs is offering buy-one-get-one-free deals on their plates for Valentine's Day. Did you and your spouse honeymoon in Hawaii, and now you need a little kālua pig to reignite the spark?
Mo' Bettah's plates, for the uninitiated, are a thing of beauty: Scoops of white rice and macaroni salad sit under a pile of meat. The Regular version comes with your choice of two meats, whether that's kālua pig, teriyaki steak, shrimp tempura, or one of three different preparations of chicken thigh (the juiciest cut of the bird). The whole dish comes with your choice of teriyaki or katsu sauce. Feeling the love yet?
17. Logan's Roadhouse
Steaks with a side of cowboy culture? Why not? From February 14-16, Logan's Roadhouse is offering a limited edition prime rib paired with an espresso martini. The prime rib is slow-roasted for six hours, which is the kind of culinary commitment you and your partner deserve for a holiday meal.
After a dinner of Logan's Roadhouse prime rib — complete with a generous helping of those irresistible yeast rolls — that espresso martini can help shake off any post-meal lethargy. The drink can be made with Tito's vodka or Corazón Blanco tequila. The liquor is then shaken over ice with Fever Tree Espresso Martini mix for a delicious caffeine and alcohol kick.
18. Bonefish Grill
For Valentine's Day, Bonefish Grill is offering a steak and lobster course featuring filet mignon and grilled rock lobster. Complementing this luxurious entrée is the Rose Sidecar Martini, made with Remy Martin VSOP, Cointreau, and Monin Strawberry Rose — a truly delightful combination destined to put love in the air.
Want to do something special around Valentine's Day, but avoid the crowds on the actual day? On February 20th, some Bonefish locations are offering a four-course dinner. Not just any four-course dinner, though — this feast comes with wine pairings from brands The Prisoner and Unshackled, Kim Crawford, and Meiomi. Of the dining options available, Bonefish is talking up the Smoky Crab and Shrimp Risotto.
A good Valentine's Day dinner takes no small amount of planning and foresight. It's also no secret that many restaurants will be extremely crowded, so the choice to do something special six days after February 14 is not one to be ashamed of. The most important thing is that you eat some food you really love in the middle of February. Oh, and celebrate your love with another person, too. Don't forget dessert.
19. Baskin-Robbins
Offerings at the classic ice cream spot include the heart-shaped Crazy For You Cake and the Love Potion #31 ice cream. The Crazy For You Cake is the biggest heart this side of The Grinch's redemption moment. It's dripping with fudge, dolled up with fudge accents and buttercream rosettes, and topped with an Oreo cookie, among other flourishes. Whatever cake and ice cream flavors you want, this cake is customizable.
Looking for something smaller? Love Potion #31 ice cream is a marriage of raspberry and white chocolate ice creams. Nestled in the chilled scoop are raspberry swirls and chocolate hearts filled with raspberry. You have to get dessert — Valentine's Day practically demands it, and sometimes you're just too full while you're sitting there at the restaurant table. A time like that is a great excuse for a walk to Baskin-Robbins.