For Papa John's, Halloween Is An Even Bigger Deal Than The Super Bowl

While the Super Bowl is a big day for Papa John's, as football fans rely on the pizza chain for much-needed sustenance while watching the big game, it appears that the leadup to Halloween is even busier. According to a press release shared with Daily Meal, Papa John's saw a 25% increase in sales from October 28 to October 31, 2022, when comparing profits to Friday through Monday sales during the rest of the year. Over the course of four days, the restaurant served almost 500,000 pizzas and other orders to ensure its customers could fully enjoy the spooky holiday. As a result, the beloved pizza chain is making some crucial adjustments in anticipation of even busier Halloween happenings in 2023.

According to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation, spending before and during the holiday is projected to total $12.2 billion in 2023. And 73% of those polled stated that they will partake in Halloween festivities this year. For those people throwing parties and holding other gatherings, pizza is the natural choice for a crowd-pleasing meal. And based on the restaurant's 2022 experience, Papa John's is poised and ready to meet the increased demand.