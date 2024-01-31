The Difference Between Sicilian And Detroit-Style Pizza

Detroit-style and Sicilian pizza, while sharing a rectangular shape, differ significantly in terms of origins, toppings, and baking method. Detroit-style pizza hails from the Motor City and is renowned for its thick, crispy crust. What sets this pizza apart, though, is the Wisconsin brick cheese that is both mixed on top of the dough and layered on top of the crust.

The hallmark of Detroit-style pizza is the way this cheese extends on top of the crust from edge to edge, creating a caramelized cheese perimeter. Toppings, most popularly small cup pepperoni, are then placed on top of the cheese, and it's finished off with stripes of tomato sauce laid in what are known as "tire tracks" across the top.

Sicilian pizza, on the other hand, originates from Italy and its crust tends to be more dense and focaccia-like, where it's crispy on the outside and lighter on the inside. It's also a bit thinner than Detroit-style. Cheese and toppings typically go on top of the sauce, which is more akin to traditional pizza.

Another unique thing that differentiates Detroit-style pizza from Sicilian is the baking method. Detroit-style is baked in blue steel pans similar to the ones used by the auto manufacturing industry, perhaps a nod to the Motor City. Meanwhile, Sicilian pizza is typically baked in a large rectangular pan.