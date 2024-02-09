The Tradition Of Valentine's Chocolates Is Older Than You Think

Though heavily commercialized today, the connection between chocolate and romance has ancient origins. Fueled by legends of cocoa's power to inspire desire, chocolate, in its various forms, was the love potion of choice for many of history's most infamous lovers. The origins of Valentine's Day are comparably ancient.

Though the exact why and how of the celebration's namesake remain a mystery, February 14 has been known as St. Valentine's Day since the fifth century. This date didn't become associated with love until the Middle Ages, when a new era of poetry created a culture of romance. Though love letters and poems have been exchanged between lovers since then, it was in the Victorian Era that chocolate became a widespread means of sharing sweet sentiments, too.

More than 150 years later, chocolate is perhaps the most emblematic gift for Valentine's Day. Even if this sweet's reasons for this association have a commercial provenance, it also perpetuates a longstanding legacy of chocolate's associations with romance.