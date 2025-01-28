What Makes These Traditional Valentine's Day Foods So Special?

Valentine's chocolate is a tradition with a surprisingly long history, and forms of chocolate have been associated with love and romance since ancient times. An important ingredient in Mesoamerican society, cacao was used to make a beverage consumed during Aztec wedding ceremonies, which was also purportedly what fueled emperor Montezuma II's numerous affairs. While these elixirs were more on the bitter side, sweetened versions became popular across Europe once New World ingredients were introduced to the European continent.

Chocolate in liquid form was the dominant source of global cacao consumption prior to the 19th century. It wasn't until well into the 1800s that cocoa products for eating were introduced and popularized amongst consumers. This was when Cadbury, amongst other budding chocolatiers, capitalized on the romantic sentiments of the Victorian Era — a time when Valentine's Day celebrations were at their height. Cadbury had been a widely renowned chocolate maker for decades, but forever changed the celebration of romance from 1861 onwards with the introduction of heart-shaped chocolate boxes decorated with all manner of romantic symbolism. Thus began the marriage of chocolate and Valentine's Day, a pairing that has persisted ever since.

There may even be some science to back up why chocolate makes sense as a romantic gift. Dark chocolate contains mood-enhancing stimulants, which could be why it has been considered a potential aphrodisiac. A 2021 study, published by the journal Cureus, revealed that women had less interest in sex after consuming chocolate, suggesting it might have been an effective substitution.