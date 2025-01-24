The Store-Bought BBQ Sauce You Need To Add To Your Grocery List

Nothing says summer quite like barbecue. The scent of grilling meat wafting through the air can only be matched by the flavors and aromas of an accompanying sauce. While there are a number of underrated barbecue sauces out there that you might want to add to your culinary repertoire, sometimes you just want something that is tried-and-true. Enter Open Pit Original BBQ Sauce, which features those tangy, yet sweet, flavors that Americans have come to know and love.

Indeed, this sauce is so popular that it has garnered rave reviews all across the internet, including thousands of five-star nods on Amazon and a number of grand proclamations about its superiority, including this one stating, "The best base ever! It's delicious [...] it's the best BBQ sauce on the market." Some folks have even noticed that Open Pit Original BBQ Sauce has some distinct similarities to the beloved barbecue sauce served at McDonald's. That's a lot to love in one modest bottle of sauce.

All of this is great, but I'm not one to follow fads without testing something myself. As a professional chef, I'm pretty picky about the condiments I keep stocked in my pantry. I search for items that can help me elevate my dishes with layers of flavor that help to develop complexity. As such, I decided to pick up a bottle of Open Pit Original BBQ Sauce and try it for myself.