Upgrade Your BBQ Sauce With A Little MSG And Thank Us Later

Adding MSG to barbecue sauce is no harder than adding salt or other spices to the condiment. However, there are a few tips to keep in mind to maximize the presence of umami in your barbecue sauce.

Just because MSG has a rich and savory profile doesn't mean you should use a lot of it. In fact, a little bit goes a long way. This sodium salt packs a hefty punch, and you don't need more than a pinch in a single serving of barbecue sauce. Even if you're feeding up to six people, you shouldn't use more than half a teaspoon. However, if you feel the sauce can benefit from a little extra umami, add a pinch more and taste as you go.

Be mindful of the other ingredients in your barbecue sauce. If you're using other umami-rich flavors like Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, or miso in homemade barbecue sauce, reduce the amount of MSG you use in the condiment, or swap one for the other. If you're using ultra-acidic or sweet ingredients, you may benefit from a little extra MSG to balance out those flavors.

Don't just throw MSG into the finished product as a garnish. Make sure that it's dissolved into the barbecue sauce via blending or simmering to prevent the coarse granules from disrupting the smoothness of the condiment.