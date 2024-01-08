Open Pit Is The Brand You Need If You're A McDonald's BBQ Sauce Fan

McDonald's is known for offering a wide selection of sauces, which can be used for dipping or as a way to enhance one of the restaurant's beloved burgers or sandwiches. The chain's tangy barbecue sauce is one of the more popular options, so much so that customers seek close facsimiles to keep in their kitchens. TikTok's resident McDonald's expert Mike Haracz knows a thing or two about the chain after serving as the Manager of Culinary Innovation. In Haracz's expert opinion, Open Pit hickory barbecue sauce is the best possible match for what's found at McDonald's.

It all comes down to ingredients, explained Haracz. To find a good match, the chef scoured the ingredient listing for the McDonald's version and compared it to other brands. In the end, the hickory version of Open Pit sauce was the only brand that contained a similar ingredient profile, which explains why it offers the same tangy taste that McDonald's customers know and love. And one commenter even signed off on Haracz's claim, stating, "Definitely does taste very similar." According to Haracz, there's a very good reason for the similarity.