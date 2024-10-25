The Most Important Ingredient For Bbq Sauce, According To Robert Irvine

Barbecue is a sacred meal in many places, whether it's focused on the meats, such as Texas' smoky brisket and Kansas City's burnt ends, or centered on the sauces, such as Alabama's mayonnaise-based white sauce or North and South Carolina's dueling sauces (be sure you know the difference).

But there's one key ingredient in almost every barbecue recipe, according to Robert Irvine, host of famed Food Network shows "Dinner: Impossible" and "Restaurant: Impossible." He shared details with us exclusively when we had a chance to speak with him at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival.

That ingredient is vinegar. Vinegar in all its forms can pack in plenty of flavor, and let's not forget that unique tang. Irvine says he doesn't use vinegar just because it's delicious. He uses vinegar "because it cuts through the fattiness and the richness of whatever you're making." He also says he wants the sauce to pop, and "vinegar is the biggest part of that."