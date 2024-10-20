Canned Salmon Is The Easy Shortcut For An Asian-Inspired Rice Bowl

Canned tuna is a pantry staple for many people, but canned salmon just might be the nutritious, delicious ingredient that you've been sleeping on. Keeping some on hand means you'll always have an easy way to put together a delicious, Asian-inspired rice bowl.

Adding salmon to a rice bowl can be intimidating and it might seem like a lot of work, but it doesn't have to be. Whether you're making your own creation or recreating TikTok's viral salmon rice bowl, canned salmon is the ready-to-eat addition that makes a rice bowl come together in a snap. The fish is precooked, and there's none of the slicing, dicing, cleaning, cooking, or clean-up that's needed when using fresh salmon. There's also an advantage when it comes to bones. While salmon pin bones are technically edible, you might prefer to remove them from a fresh fish as they can be a choking hazard. However, right from the can, they're fine to eat, easily mashable, and a great source of calcium.

Take a look at the different ways that salmon is enjoyed all around the world, and there's no shortage of inspiration for your next salmon dinner. But life is busy, and when you want something quick, just open that can to add this seriously nutrition-packed fish to your rice bowl with minimal work.