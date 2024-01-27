What's The Difference Between Mirin And Sake?

Humanity has been finding ways to ferment and drink alcohol from every crop it can get its hands on since time immemorial. Which form that alcohol took depended on where you were. If you were in Japan for most of its history, for example, you were probably drinking something fermented from rice, and most commonly sake, one of the world's most well-known rice wines.

But sake isn't the only food, nor even the only food from Japan, that lays claim to the title of rice wine: There's also mirin. Technically, they're both rice wine, but you wouldn't use them in the same ways at all. For starters, you're probably not drinking straight mirin. You could — it's certainly edible — but it's a lot like cooking sherry in that it wasn't intended for lone consumption and probably isn't going to taste all that good compared to sake. And that's the other real point of comparison: You typically drink sake but cook with mirin because the components and flavor profiles of each have different things to offer.