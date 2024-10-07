10 Popular Sauces That Are Easier And Cheaper To Make At Home

As a chef, I have an endless appreciation for sauces; they are a main ingredient in virtually every cuisine around the globe. Most sauces tend to fall into one of these categories: tangy and garlicky, rich and creamy, or sweet and sour. Of course, there is a whole spectrum of flavor beyond those realms and there are regional variations of sauces that stray outside of the norm. But what's remarkable is that despite their flavor differences, most of the popular sauces that we all eat on a regular basis — from alfredo and marinara to teriyaki and barbecue — can be easily whipped up from scratch with only a handful of ingredients.

You might be wondering: But why would I make sauces from scratch rather than buying them premade? Believe me, I understand the appeal of buying premade sauces — it's so easy to just pop a lid and be done with it. At the same time, let's be honest: Homemade sauces taste light-years better than the premade stuff. And don't you want the food that you're eating to taste better? Of course you do.

Well, I'm here to tell you that with minimal effort and only a few simple ingredients, you can make a bunch of sauces in the comfort of your kitchen that can majorly bump up the flavor into truly delicious territory. And because making sauce is often cheaper than buying premade versions, you'll even save a few bucks along the way.