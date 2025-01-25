The Underrated Barbecue Sauce That's Absolutely Worth The Money

When it comes to distinctive culinary methods, Americans are no strangers to barbecue. What makes barbecue so unique in the U.S. is the sauce, and while sweet barbecue sauce may reign supreme, there are plenty of others out there to titillate virtually every palate.

As a professional chef, I often tend to gravitate toward the more unusual, underrated barbecue sauces for dousing my ribs or brisket. These are often the ones that are less likely to be found on grocery store shelves, but have that "je ne sais quoi" that keeps me coming back for more.

One such sauce hails from the Full Moon Bar-B-Que restaurant chain. Their signature, award-winning, southern-style barbecue sauce has been featured on a number of "best of" lists, despite the fact that a lot of folks probably have never heard of it.

I was curious to get my hands on this sauce and try it for myself to see if it was worth the money. After picking up a bottle of Full Moon Bar-B-Que Sauce, I slurped, doused, and basted my way through a significant amount of it to get a good sense of the aroma, taste, and overall quality of this sauce. Read on for my honest opinion and to see if you should head off to snag a bottle for yourself.