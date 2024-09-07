The Berry We Had No Idea Was In Chipotle's Carnitas

Chipotle is well-known for so many of its tasty takes on Mexican classics but has a fervent following for one dish in particular and that's the carnitas. You can order this flavor-bursting pulled pork as a taco, burrito, or bowl, but even if you're among the most frequent diners, you may not be able to guess at one secret ingredient. The berry you'll find in the restaurant's carnitas isn't a blackberry, blueberry, or even one of the kinds we rarely consider to be berries like kiwi, eggplant, and avocado.

Instead, many in the culinary world refer to this element as an aromatic, spice, or botanical and that's the juniper berry. This small but mighty ingredient is more notable for its contribution to the beverage world, as a foundational flavor in many gins, so its appearance on the list of inclusions in Chipotle's carnitas had us asking questions. For example, what does it add to the dish? And do other Mexican classics feature this flavor?