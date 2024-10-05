How To Roll The Perfect Burrito

The art of burrito rolling is one taken for granted. Most of us either heat up a burrito from the frozen aisle at the grocery store, or just order one at our favorite Mexican, Tex-Mex, or southwestern restaurant. Those from the latter arrive perfectly tight, rounded, and ready to chomp on. But, have you ever tried to roll your own burrito? It looks easy to do, no? Yet sometimes the results can be loose and sloppy, making for a rather messy meal. Luckily, I learned how to do it properly from two experts from Moe's Southwestern Grill, right at its HQ test kitchen in its hometown, Atlanta, Georgia. By the way, Moe's isn't named after someone, but is actually an acronym for "musicians, entertainers, and outlaws."

With the careful words, hands, and guidance of Moe's Executive Chef Matt McKinney, and Menu Innovation Manager Dominic Belli, we really got things rolling. Prior to his current position, McKinney was a trainer and would travel to new Moe's Restaurants where he'd train 30 to 35 employees at a time on how to roll burritos. His opening remarks in the lesson were both encouraging and hilarious: "No matter how bad yours is, I've probably seen worse." After several tries, I became somewhat of an expert myself. Now I'm ready to impart this industry knowledge to the world at large. Remember, practice makes (a perfect) burrito. If you don't want to practice with your final ingredients, you can always start with just a bed of lettuce and rice.