Taco Bell Is Ringing In 2025 With New Nacho Fries And So Much More

Yesterday, Taco Bell fans were teased with online rumors of some additions and changes launching this month. In an email sent to Daily Meal today, Taco Bell confirmed the impending arrival of fresh menu items and fun rewards. Starting January 16, you'll be able to order something that may soon become a fan favorite: steak nacho garlic fries.

Taco Bell took its Mexican-seasoned nacho fries and topped them with marinated grilled steak, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, nacho cheese sauce, and a new creamy and spicy garlic ranch. With the popularity of Taco Bell's nacho fries (and our positive review of its jalapeño ranch nacho fries), we're hopeful these new ones won't disappoint. But you'll need to wait until January 16 to see if this can compare to the chain's secret Aardvark nacho fries and Serrabanero ranch sauce.

With all of this food being unveiled, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention Taco Bell's newest way of washing down those nacho fries. If you like Baja Blast, you'll be excited for the new Baja Dream, available in the original flavor or strawberry. These new beverages take the frosty drink and add a swirl of vanilla crème, making it creamy.