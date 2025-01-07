Taco Bell Is Ringing In 2025 With New Nacho Fries And So Much More
Yesterday, Taco Bell fans were teased with online rumors of some additions and changes launching this month. In an email sent to Daily Meal today, Taco Bell confirmed the impending arrival of fresh menu items and fun rewards. Starting January 16, you'll be able to order something that may soon become a fan favorite: steak nacho garlic fries.
Taco Bell took its Mexican-seasoned nacho fries and topped them with marinated grilled steak, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, nacho cheese sauce, and a new creamy and spicy garlic ranch. With the popularity of Taco Bell's nacho fries (and our positive review of its jalapeño ranch nacho fries), we're hopeful these new ones won't disappoint. But you'll need to wait until January 16 to see if this can compare to the chain's secret Aardvark nacho fries and Serrabanero ranch sauce.
With all of this food being unveiled, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention Taco Bell's newest way of washing down those nacho fries. If you like Baja Blast, you'll be excited for the new Baja Dream, available in the original flavor or strawberry. These new beverages take the frosty drink and add a swirl of vanilla crème, making it creamy.
Many new rewards are launching, too
Additionally, Taco Bell wants to make your rewards dreams come true in the new year. In a clever twist on New Year's resolutions, Taco Bell is launching "Manifestmas." This program allows Taco Bell app users to vote for their favorite of five rewards; fans will be able to share what they're manifesting through an in-app poll from January 7-13. Every Tuesday, starting today, app users will also have a chance to scoop up some nice perks like free food, tickets to events, and swag through the Tuesday Drops page. But that's not all!
Beginning January 16, the Build-Your-Own Cravings Box is going luxe. Using the Taco Bell app or website, you can order a customizable meal consisting of one specialty item, one classic taco or burrito, one side, and a medium beverage. This may be the perfect time to try one of Taco Bell's offerings, such as the cheese quesadilla or cheesy bean and rice burrito. The best part is that they're available in $5, $7, and $9 price categories, so there's an option for everyone's budget.
Finally, starting today until January 12, Taco Bell is offering fans something called the Delivery Lovers Pass. This pass allows customers to pay a flat fee of $5 to get free delivery for 30 days — a seemingly great way to try Taco Bell's menu items without having to even get off the couch.