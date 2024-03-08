The Tex-Mex Origins Of Fajitas

It isn't always easy to determine the foods that were invented in America. In fact, many dishes that most would guess have non-American roots were actually first concocted in the United States. The pork-packed Cuban sandwich was born in America, and General Tso's chicken — despite being named after a Chinese military leader from the 1800s – was created stateside, too.

The style of food that has been the most subjected to Americanization is Mexican. It's easy to understand why — after all, the U.S. and Mexico share a border. There is an entire offshoot of Mexican cuisine known as Tex-Mex and plenty of those "Mexican" foods you won't find in Mexico at all. One of these American interpretations of Mexican food is fajitas. In the 1930s, ranch workers began frying up chunks of beef over their campfires. Several decades later, María Ninfa Rodríguez Laurenzo (aka Mama Ninfa) started serving this vaquero invention in her struggling tortilleria, and the fajita has been a staple of Tex-Mex cuisine ever since.