5 Ways To Use Up Those Leftover Candy Canes Lying Around

Given how delectable holiday desserts are, you probably don't have any cake, pie, or cookies left over from the most recent holiday season. But one holiday item you probably still have lying around the house? Candy canes.

It's easy to buy candy canes in bulk at the start of the season — after all, they're one of the quintessential holiday treats available. However, we can only eat so many candy canes in the span of a couple of months. So, you may be wondering one very important question: What do you do with all of the leftover candy canes? Well, as long as you like the flavor of peppermint, then there's no need to fret — there are so many different ways to use up those extra hook-shaped peppermint candies.

Candy canes — especially once you've crushed them up into small pieces — are quite easy to incorporate into a number of different desserts without much effort. In other words, leftover candy canes are an easy way to make a familiar dessert more interesting and unique. And just in case you need some guidance before diving into the ideas ahead, there are a few ways to crush up candy canes efficiently. For one, you can use a rolling pin — and if you first place the candy canes in a zip-top bag, you'll avoid extra mess. You can also use a food processor for an even simpler process if you have one.