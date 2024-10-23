Warm Up At Your Next Party With A Fancy DIY Hot Chocolate Bar

Hot chocolate is a must-have at any holiday party — it's warming and cozy, as well as a great non-alcoholic drink choice that's still festive. With this in mind, you may want to consider having a hot chocolate bar at your next party to offer your guests a unique experience — including a special range of hot chocolate flavors and toppings.

The first thing to figure out is how many types of hot chocolate you have room for in your space. For example, if you have a stovetop with four burners, then you can make four different types of hot chocolate. They need to be kept on the stove to keep the temperature warm, so, unfortunately, you'll be limited. However, this isn't necessarily a bad thing — more than four flavors of hot chocolate may be a bit overwhelming. Those flavors might include a classic hot chocolate, an extra chocolatey one, peppermint hot cocoa, and vanilla cinnamon hot chocolate. There's also Mexican hot chocolate, for a hint of spice, or red velvet hot cocoa for a pop of bright color.

Additionally, even though hot chocolate is a great non-alcoholic drink choice to have for your festive gathering, you can still have a boozy version for those who are interested. With this in mind, you can have a few different liquor choices on hand — such as Bailey's, Kahlua, or rum — for guests to add a shot (or two) to their hot chocolate. There are even options like vanilla vodka or cinnamon cream rum that would pair beautifully with just about any flavor of hot chocolate.