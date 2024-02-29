The Classic Pink Squirrel Cocktail Only Requires 3 Ingredients
The world of modern mixology is an exciting one. There are numerous cocktail bars where drink-makers are going well beyond the martini and Manhattan and concocting liquids with a laundry list of ingredients.
And while that's a fun way to spend a night on the town, at home, it can get tricky to replicate that kind of experience unless you invest heavily in a deeply stocked bar (and time into learning the craft). Fortunately, there are still exciting drinks out there that don't require a career change to learn techniques or a complete overhaul of your home bar. There are some lesser-known simple classics that call for much fewer ingredients, and the Pink Squirrel— with its amusing name and heartland history — asks that you have nothing more than three on hand: heavy cream, white creme de cacao, and creme de noyaux. Better still, it comes together in a single, simple step.
Components of the cocktail
Heavy cream is something you've probably used for many applications, from homemade ice cream to enriching your coffee. In this case, it functions similarly to that former sweet treat, and brings into balance the other two ingredients, along with creating a milkshake-style mouthfeel.
White creme de cacao is more well-known for appearing in another classic recipe — the minty Grasshopper, which is related save for the fact that creme de menthe is swapped out for creme de noyaux in the Pink Squirrel. The latter liqueur is likely the least common of the bunch, made from stone fruit pits (like cherries and apricots) as well as bitter almonds and botanicals, and has a pinkish tint that gives this liquid a visual punch. That said, despite being fun to behold and delicious to drink, it may be slightly less available in some parts. Fortunately, if you can't get your hands on creme de noyaux, there is a strategy for substitution. Three-to-one amaretto to pomegranate juice will help you mimic the flavor profile and bring a bit of that pretty pink color, too.
With those three components secured, simply shake them with ice, leaning into that frothy milkshake quality, and strain the mixture into a coupe. You can even dust it with some freshly grated nutmeg for aroma and a little spice. Despite a color that might suggest fruitiness, you'll have a drink that's more almond and chocolate forward, and will delight particularly as a dessert drink.
Cocktail conversation
Once you have your drink in hand, it helps to have a story to share. Fortunately, the Pink Squirrel comes with a good one. Because although modern cocktail culture may have a distinctly big city, cosmopolitan association, this sophisticated sipper has midwestern roots that trace to a bar known today as Bryant's Cocktail Lounge in Milwaukee.
The year of Bryant's establishment was 1938, at the time as a beer bar with associations to Miller Brewing. Eventually, though, the owner began tinkering with more creative tipples, and the location was given a facelift to match the vibe. The Pink Squirrel was originally made with ice cream instead of heavy cream (much like the Brandy Alexander — another classic creamy drink), and while it never garnered the kind of following and widespread enthusiasm as something like an old fashioned or daiquiri, it still has a place in the canon of cocktails.
You can still visit Bryant's today, and sample from a menu of more than 500 drinkable creations. But if you can't make the trip, it's a safe bet that you can pull off a Pink Squirrel right at home.