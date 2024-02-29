The Classic Pink Squirrel Cocktail Only Requires 3 Ingredients

Heavy cream is something you've probably used for many applications, from homemade ice cream to enriching your coffee. In this case, it functions similarly to that former sweet treat, and brings into balance the other two ingredients, along with creating a milkshake-style mouthfeel.

White creme de cacao is more well-known for appearing in another classic recipe — the minty Grasshopper, which is related save for the fact that creme de menthe is swapped out for creme de noyaux in the Pink Squirrel. The latter liqueur is likely the least common of the bunch, made from stone fruit pits (like cherries and apricots) as well as bitter almonds and botanicals, and has a pinkish tint that gives this liquid a visual punch. That said, despite being fun to behold and delicious to drink, it may be slightly less available in some parts. Fortunately, if you can't get your hands on creme de noyaux, there is a strategy for substitution. Three-to-one amaretto to pomegranate juice will help you mimic the flavor profile and bring a bit of that pretty pink color, too.

With those three components secured, simply shake them with ice, leaning into that frothy milkshake quality, and strain the mixture into a coupe. You can even dust it with some freshly grated nutmeg for aroma and a little spice. Despite a color that might suggest fruitiness, you'll have a drink that's more almond and chocolate forward, and will delight particularly as a dessert drink.