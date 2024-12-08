Turn These 2 Classic Drinks Into Decadent Dessert Cocktails
If you're looking for a decadent way to end the night, look no further than a dessert cocktail. Dessert cocktails are a dessert and a nightcap all in one — what's not to love? In fact, you can take a classic cocktail and transform it into a dessert version for the perfect end of the evening. To find out tips and tricks on how to do this, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Tiffanie Barriere, a cocktail educator and consultant, otherwise known as "The Drinking Coach."
First up, add chocolate to an Old Fashioned, which is one of the classic cocktails that you need to try at least once in your life. After all, this cocktail has been around for centuries and has managed to remain a staple in bars. The image of the reddish brown drink served in a lowball glass, complete with an orange peel, is easily one of the most recognizable cocktails out there. But it doesn't hurt to switch it up by making it into a dessert cocktail.
While the drink typically consists of bourbon, simple syrup, and bitters, you can make a chocolate Old Fashioned by combining the bourbon with chocolate syrup and chocolate bitters. Barriere says, "The richness of chocolate pairs beautifully with bourbon's caramel and vanilla notes." This decadent drink also needs a garnish — Barriere suggests a flamed orange slice for flair. Or, if you want an extra bit of decadence, you can also use chocolate-covered candied orange peels for the garnish.
Try the chocolate espresso martini for another dessert cocktail option
The next classic cocktail that could use a chocolatey, dessert upgrade? The espresso martini, which isn't quite as old as the Old Fashioned — it was invented decades ago, rather than centuries ago — but has still cemented itself as a classic. Coffee and alcohol are two of life's greatest pleasures, so it only makes sense to bring them together in a cocktail. To make it even better, and worthy of enjoying for dessert, add chocolate.
A typical espresso martini has vodka, simple syrup, coffee liqueur, and espresso. The chocolate espresso martini swaps out the coffee liqueur for chocolate liqueur for a variation that is similar to the drink that you know and love, but with an infusion of sweetness. Tiffanie Barriere says, "The deep, bitter notes of espresso complement chocolate perfectly, creating a decadent yet balanced cocktail."
When making the drink, Barriere advises to shake vigorously, which will help achieve a creamy foam layer. To finish off the drink, Barriere suggests using either cocoa powder or grated chocolate for the garnish. However, if you're missing the classic garnish of an espresso martini — three coffee beans — then feel free to use those either alongside or in place of the chocolate.