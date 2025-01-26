Why Restaurant Coleslaw Always Tastes Better Than Homemade
When it comes to the ideal accompaniments to a summer cookout, coleslaw tops the list for many. This side dish is more than just an afterthought. A classic, creamy coleslaw recipe has everything you need to balance out and enhance the flavors of barbecued meat, with a crunchy texture and a tangy-but-luscious, flavor that tempers heat and smoke.
While you can make coleslaw at home — and there are certainly a number of different types of coleslaw recipes to choose from — few can hold a candle to those that are made in a restaurant. For a few reasons, restaurant coleslaw is always more flavorful, less watery, and has a better texture than what many people can make from scratch at home.
As a professional chef, I can tell you that restaurants have a leg up over home cooks in a number of ways when it comes to making the perfect batch of coleslaw. From knowing what kind of cabbage to use, to seasoning it flawlessly, to incorporating just the right add-ins, restaurant chefs have training and experience on their side. To help you demystify the secrets of restaurant-made coleslaw success, I'm sharing some of the tricks of the trade with you. Read on for the full scoop.
They use the right kind of cabbage
The first thing restaurants do differently to home cooks is obtain the freshest cabbage they can, rather than using the wilted, pre-shredded stuff in a bag. Moreover, they're discerning when it comes to the types of cabbage they choose for making coleslaw. Believe it or not, there are several different types of cabbage out there, and not all of them are well-suited for coleslaw. Knowing the differences between these types of cabbage and how best to use them in recipes is a game changer.
While all cabbage varieties are members of the Brassica family (which also includes vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts), only those with a firmer texture and a milder, less bitter flavor are ideal for coleslaw. Red, green, and savoy cabbage varieties are the best choices, as they can withstand heavier dressings without disintegrating. Napa cabbage is far too delicate and will wilt too quickly after being loaded up with a creamy or acidic dressing.
When selecting a head of cabbage for coleslaw, chefs search for those that are on the smaller side, as these tend to be sweeter. They also opt for those that are dense and hefty for their size, which indicates freshness. Lastly, the cabbage should have tightly wrapped, undamaged leaves, and the stem end should be firm and not discolored.
They don't limit the vegetables to just cabbage
While cabbage is generally the base of a good coleslaw, there's no reason to limit a recipe to this vegetable alone. Restaurants often augment cabbage with other vegetables (and even fruits) to help balance out the flavor and texture of coleslaw and increase the complexity of the dish.
There are some characteristics to keep in mind when deciding which vegetables and fruits to add to coleslaw. The primary factor is texture. Firm-fleshed vegetables and fruits that can withstand heavier, acidic dressings are ideal. These can include carrots, jicama, baby turnips, celery, bell peppers, snap peas, apples, and even butternut or acorn squash.
When it comes to flavor, it's prudent to pick complementary vegetables and fruits, depending on the exact recipe you're making and what it's intended to accompany. That said, even when serving coleslaw with savory recipes, it's wise to select vegetables and fruits that are inherently sweet, to help balance out the earthy, bitter, grassy notes of the cabbage. This creates a coleslaw that's more nuanced and versatile, and will shine alongside umami-rich meats, like beef or pork, as well as milder proteins, like chicken or fish.
They don't overdo the aromatics
When it comes to an award-winning coleslaw, chefs will often add aromatics to the mix to help bolster the taste of the dish. Sliced red onions, herbs, and the little-known secret ingredient of garlic create a base flavor for any coleslaw recipe, helping to develop a more well-rounded, complex, layered experience that can enhance the final taste, aroma, and texture of a dish.
The key to incorporating aromatics, particularly in coleslaw where you'll likely be using them raw, is to use a delicate hand when adding them. Failure to do so can easily result in these intensely flavored ingredients overwhelming the entire dish, which is the complete opposite of the intended effect. This is where a trained chef has a lot of practice in knowing exactly the proportions and preparation methods to use, to most effectively make their aromatics into assets, not liabilities.
A light touch is particularly important when using raw onions, especially red ones, which can be extremely assertive owing to their high sulfur content. There's a simple hack that can stop onions from overpowering your coleslaw. Soaking the onion slices in ice water for roughly 15 minutes can help mellow their flavor so that it plays more nicely with the other ingredients in the mix. And, when it comes to garlic, try roasting it before adding it to coleslaw. This process will transform the natural sugars in the cloves, taming their intense bite, and rendering them nutty and sweet.
They properly wash the vegetables
Most of us understand that we should wash produce before use. Not only is this critical to prevent the spread of pathogens and help eliminate some of the pesticides and herbicides used to grow the fruits and vegetables, it can also result in a much more pleasant mouthfeel. That said, many of us don't know that we're probably washing vegetables the wrong way.
Many vegetables, like cabbage, need to be cleaned correctly, to ensure any dirt, debris, or insects are removed from in between the tightly bound leaves. Restaurants know this and are diligent about following the right procedure. In fact, some restaurants have an entire station devoted specifically to the preparation of cold foods, known as the garde manger, while others have dedicated prep areas. Kitchen staff are usually tasked with the arduous task of washing and prepping large quantities of vegetables for use in all of the recipes being made on-site that day.
When it comes to cabbage, in particular, the best way to wash it is to cut the head into quarters and rinse it under cold, running water in a colander, like this over-the-sink oval colander from U.S. Kitchen Supply, which has extendable handles, allowing it to rest above the sink for easy prep. Once properly cleaned, the cabbage should be thoroughly dried before being processed for use. You can either pat it down or use kitchen tools, like this OXO Good Grips salad spinner.
They salt their cabbage
One of the single biggest issues encountered by home chefs when making coleslaw is that it easily gets soggy, giving an unsatisfying mouthfeel. This is because cabbage contains approximately 92% water, depending upon the varietal. When seasoned with salt, this moisture is quickly drawn out of the cabbage, ruining the texture.
A great chef-approved trick to preventing cabbage from becoming soggy in coleslaw is to pre-salt it before adding it to the recipe. This is commonly used for vegetables with a high moisture content, including cucumber and eggplant. It allows them to be cooked without compromising the flavor or texture of the dish.
Simply shred or slice the head of cabbage before tossing it in a bowl along with a tablespoon of kosher salt. Let the cabbage and salt mixture rest for approximately 1–2 hours before rinsing and drying the shredded vegetables in a salad spinner. Keep in mind that this process will result in the cabbage absorbing some of the salinity, so the amount of salt used in the recipe will need to be adjusted accordingly, or the finished coleslaw will become too salty.
They cut or shred their vegetables evenly
Restaurants never use pre-cut, bagged vegetables for coleslaw. Instead, they always cut or shred the vegetables in-house, before use. There are a number of reasons for this. Not only will the vegetables be fresher and more flavorful, but the size and shape of the cut produce can be controlled, which can impact the texture of the finished coleslaw.
The finer the vegetables are cut or shredded, the more quickly they can absorb the dressing. Additionally, vegetables that are cut or shredded into even-sized pieces will take on the dressing uniformly, which will help to infuse them with flavor in a more balanced way. This creates a more palatable mouthfeel, where there aren't pockets of wilted produce interspersed with overly crunchy bites.
Since a restaurant prepares so many vegetables, its chefs will typically employ a food processor to help shred vegetables, or will rely on the knife skills of a talented prep chef to speedily break down the produce into perfectly julienned slices. Another technique for cutting vegetables for coleslaw quickly is to use a vegetable peeler. A large Y-peeler, like this one from OXO, is best to produce even cuts safely and easily.
They make the dressing in-house
While the vegetables and fruit may be the base for coleslaw, the magic generally happens in the dressing used to coat the produce. Sure, you can buy pre-made, creamy coleslaw dressings, but a majority of these are underwhelming in flavor and overwhelming in the number of additives and preservatives they contain. For this reason, higher-end restaurants always make coleslaw dressing in-house.
There are some keys they keep in mind when crafting the perfect dressing. The balance between creaminess, acidity, salinity, and sweetness is crucial to producing a complex flavor that's capable of titillating every last tastebud. If the cabbage is salted first, then this ingredient will often be eliminated or used sparingly in the dressing. While sugar is a common sweetener, other ingredients like honey, maple syrup, or molasses, can lend sweetness with a more nuanced flavor.
When it comes to creaminess, mayo or buttermilk are usually the go-to ingredients because of their tanginess, though Greek yogurt, sour cream, or crème fraîche can all be used equally as effectively. Alternatively, non-creamy dressings can produce a lighter, more refreshing coleslaw that pairs more pleasantly with lighter proteins. Lastly, secret ingredients, like pure vanilla extract, can really amplify the flavor of coleslaw dressing, giving it a more luxurious, refined quality.
They allow the dressing to marinate in the fridge
When it comes to developing depth of flavor, restaurants will often make coleslaw dressing ahead of time, and allow it to marinate in the refrigerator before using it. While this isn't a necessary step, it can really enhance the complexity of your coleslaw. Allowing the dressing to sit in the refrigerator for an hour or two encourages the flavors to meld together, which will help produce a more uniform and intense aroma and taste.
For the best results, I typically prepare the dressing first and then allow it to rest while I shred the vegetables, salt the cabbage, and assemble the remaining ingredients. I will sometimes make enough dressing for several batches of coleslaw. Just keep in mind that homemade coleslaw dressing has a far shorter life span than store-bought varieties. While store-bought coleslaw dressing has preservatives that enable you to keep it in the refrigerator for weeks, homemade dressing is typically only safe to eat for three to four days.
They season the coleslaw properly
When it comes to restaurant coleslaw, chefs have an affinity for using various dried herbs and spices to season their recipes more assertively. This makes all the difference in the world to the intensity of flavor you can achieve. Many basic coleslaw recipes only call for salt and pepper in the dressing, which is fine, but boring. At the very least, recipes should include celery seeds or salt, mustard powder, and smoked paprika. These will add color and depth to the blend.
That said, there are plenty of other seasonings that can really jazz up coleslaw that may not be on the home cook's radar. One such seasoning blend I enjoy using is za'atar. This Middle Eastern herb blend is typically made from oregano, thyme, marjoram, toasted sesame seeds, and sumac. This particular combination confers bright herbal notes, nuttiness, and a lemony bite, that all help to add brightness to coleslaw.
Other great options for those who enjoy spicy food are Cajun, Creole, or Old Bay seasoning. While these spice blends differ in precise ingredients, they have a lot of similarities and can be used more-or-less interchangeably in coleslaw, with great results. The biggest difference between these is the level of heat. Cajun seasoning is typically the spiciest of the bunch, while Creole seasoning tends to be more refined, with more pronounced herbal notes that can really enhance the flavor of coleslaw.
They don't drown the vegetables in dressing
Perhaps the single biggest issue with coleslaw made by home cooks is how much dressing they use and when it is applied to the vegetables. As a chef, I'm begging you not to drown your vegetables in dressing. There's nothing worse than getting a bowl of coleslaw dressing soup with some wilted pieces of cabbage and carrots floating in it. That's just an unsavory, mushy abomination.
To avoid over-dressing your coleslaw, add a little at a time. Don't dump it all in, thinking you'll need the same amount every time you make the recipe. Vegetables vary depending on when they're harvested, where they come from, and how they're prepared. They may absorb more or less dressing every time, so it's crucial to use a delicate hand. I generally like to toss my coleslaw by hand. I'll put on disposable gloves and carefully add the dressing so that I can feel it as it coats the vegetables. I only add enough for the vegetables to be just coated, knowing that as the coleslaw sits, it will begin to leach liquid, making the dish saucier.
Speaking of letting the coleslaw sit, do not dress the vegetables too early or they will become too soggy. They should be dressed no more than 20 minutes ahead of serving. This will give the vegetables just enough time to soften and absorb the flavors of the dressing without becoming too limp and watery.
They don't keep the coleslaw for too long
When it comes to food storage, restaurants follow strict guidelines to ensure that they are rotating stock regularly and efficiently. This guarantees that foods do not spoil and inadvertently cause an outbreak of a foodborne illness. While restaurants have streamlined processes for this, which are outlined in essential health and safety regulations, home cooks do not. That said, they could learn a thing or two from restaurants about how to properly and safely store highly perishable items, like coleslaw.
Typically, coleslaw can only last outside the fridge for up to two hours, or less if it's a hot summer day, before it should be stored or discarded. Dairy products, in particular, like buttermilk or sour cream, are highly susceptible to the "Danger Zone," which is defined by the USDA as temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. At these temperatures, highly perishable foods can quickly and easily be contaminated by bacteria.
Once refrigerated, coleslaw should only be kept for up to five days — though, as I mentioned before, the quality of the dish will deteriorate quickly before that, as the cabbage and vegetables continue to soften and lose moisture. While I've seen a number of hacks for freezing coleslaw, in my professional opinion, I advise against it. The texture will suffer and it will lose its essential crunch and creaminess, which is what makes good coleslaw so enjoyable.
They aren't afraid to think outside the box
When it comes to restaurants, trained, talented, creative chefs are often at the helm, challenging themselves to come up with ingenious ways to put new spins on old classics. This means they're willing to take chances that home chefs aren't when developing new dishes. This is especially true with nostalgic and beloved favorites, like coleslaw. The task is to produce something that won't destroy the essence of the dish that people know and love, but will give that extra "je ne sais quoi" that will help to make it special.
When thinking outside the box, chefs will often consider add-ins to augment basic coleslaw recipes. There are a number of ingredients you may never have thought to use that chefs can cleverly toss into coleslaw, including grilled corn, nuts, and sun-dried tomatoes. Other ingredients that can transform coleslaw include tangy dill pickles, olives, spicy horseradish, or green chiles.
Whatever you choose to incorporate into your next coleslaw recipe, you'll want to keep a few core factors in mind. Chefs look for ingredients that will not only enhance the complexity of flavor and aroma of the coleslaw, but, perhaps more importantly, will introduce contrasting textures into the mix. Search for items that are crispy, crunchy, and chewy to give your coleslaw that restaurant-made quality.