Why Restaurant Coleslaw Always Tastes Better Than Homemade

When it comes to the ideal accompaniments to a summer cookout, coleslaw tops the list for many. This side dish is more than just an afterthought. A classic, creamy coleslaw recipe has everything you need to balance out and enhance the flavors of barbecued meat, with a crunchy texture and a tangy-but-luscious, flavor that tempers heat and smoke.

While you can make coleslaw at home — and there are certainly a number of different types of coleslaw recipes to choose from — few can hold a candle to those that are made in a restaurant. For a few reasons, restaurant coleslaw is always more flavorful, less watery, and has a better texture than what many people can make from scratch at home.

As a professional chef, I can tell you that restaurants have a leg up over home cooks in a number of ways when it comes to making the perfect batch of coleslaw. From knowing what kind of cabbage to use, to seasoning it flawlessly, to incorporating just the right add-ins, restaurant chefs have training and experience on their side. To help you demystify the secrets of restaurant-made coleslaw success, I'm sharing some of the tricks of the trade with you. Read on for the full scoop.