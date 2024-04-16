We Know The Secret Ingredient Your Coleslaw Is Missing

It's worth considering the different types of garlic preparation to determine which one works best in your go-to slaw recipe. Would you rather use raw, roasted, or pre-minced jarred garlic? Luckily, there's no wrong answer, and each type has its own benefits.

With a pungent flavor accented by an eye-widening spiciness, raw is garlic's most intense form. Firm and solid in texture, raw garlic can bolster the crunchiness of the salad while providing it with a poignant aromatic flair. If you want to maximize the nutrient-dense profile of garlic, its raw form contains the most amount of allicin, which is responsible for its many nutritional benefits and intense flavor. On the other hand, pre-minced garlic is not as flavorful as raw, as allicin begins to dissipate once garlic is cut. However, because it's pre-minced, jarred garlic is the most convenient and easy-to-use variety.

For a less intense garlic flavor that's still just as delicious, opt for roasted garlic. With a mild-mannered intensity, roasted garlic flaunts a toasty, fragrant, and caramelized flavor and a velvety-smooth and buttery mouthfeel. Just make sure to give yourself the time you need to roast the garlic in your oven or air-fryer before adding it to the slaw.