We Know The Secret Ingredient Your Coleslaw Is Missing
Whether you're pairing it alongside a plate of Southen fried chicken or using it as a filling in an easy fish taco recipe, coleslaw adds a satisfying crunch to many different recipes. Typically made from shredded cabbage, carrots, vinegar, sugar, and a generous dollop of mayo, making high-quality coleslaw doesn't require Michelin-star skills. You can, however, achieve incredible flavor with one common pantry staple — garlic.
Introducing garlic to your favorite coleslaw recipe is an easy way to add a new and pronounced depth of flavor. Savory and sharp, garlic gives coleslaw a more well-rounded and approachable flavor profile that complements the subtle bitterness of raw cabbage, the sweetness of the carrots, and the rich, creamy bravado of the mayo. If you're someone who likes to make coleslaw with less traditional ingredients, you don't have to worry about omitting them in exchange for garlic, because this quintessential allium slips seamlessly into every savory recipe under the sun.
Comparing raw, roasted, or jarred garlic
It's worth considering the different types of garlic preparation to determine which one works best in your go-to slaw recipe. Would you rather use raw, roasted, or pre-minced jarred garlic? Luckily, there's no wrong answer, and each type has its own benefits.
With a pungent flavor accented by an eye-widening spiciness, raw is garlic's most intense form. Firm and solid in texture, raw garlic can bolster the crunchiness of the salad while providing it with a poignant aromatic flair. If you want to maximize the nutrient-dense profile of garlic, its raw form contains the most amount of allicin, which is responsible for its many nutritional benefits and intense flavor. On the other hand, pre-minced garlic is not as flavorful as raw, as allicin begins to dissipate once garlic is cut. However, because it's pre-minced, jarred garlic is the most convenient and easy-to-use variety.
For a less intense garlic flavor that's still just as delicious, opt for roasted garlic. With a mild-mannered intensity, roasted garlic flaunts a toasty, fragrant, and caramelized flavor and a velvety-smooth and buttery mouthfeel. Just make sure to give yourself the time you need to roast the garlic in your oven or air-fryer before adding it to the slaw.
Uses for garlic-infused coleslaw
Coleslaw is a classic barbecue side. When you use it as a fixin' for a tender, pulled-pork sandwich, the smoky notes of the meat and the sweetness of the barbecue are enhanced by the garlic. The bright flavors of the slaw complement the meaty machismo of the pulled pork. Craving less meat and more veggies? Find a middle ground by making a large batch of garlicky slaw and using it as a salad base topped with slices of juicy steak.
Serving garlic-infused coleslaw atop grilled white fish tacos amplifies the soft, supple, and delicate flavor of the seafood while the crunch of the slaw contrasts harmoniously with the tender fish. Need a vegetarian option? Stuff sweet potatoes with garlic-studded coleslaw to add a burst of savory goodness to the dulcet-tasting spud and textural contrast to its soft, creamy consistency.
Whether you like a down-south country slaw or an Asian coleslaw, adding garlic to the mix is an easy way to boost its savory notes. If you're a slaw skeptic, you'll be singing a different tune once you taste a batch imbued with the greatness of garlic.