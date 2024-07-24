Seriously, Add Vanilla Extract To Your Next Coleslaw Dressing
If you are always in search of that next "it" ingredient that will help you whip up the best coleslaw ever, you need only look as far as the cabinet or draw in which you store extracts. Push the lemon and almond flavors to the side and grab the one that Ina Garten calls her favorite of all time and is famous for making herself: vanilla. This go-to ingredient when you are baking cakes, cookies, and all that's delish can also be a boon to the creamy, crunchy side dish that goes perfectly on top of a pulled pork sandwich with barbecue sauce.
Coleslaw is surprisingly simple, made with shredded cabbage, carrots, and perhaps some parsley or cilantro, all tossed in a dressing comprised of mayo, vinegar, mustard, and celery seed. It is a lovely experience for the taste buds, giving you crisp, creamy, savory, and earthy notes. The addition of vanilla extract brings a whole lot to the table and can help enhance these tastes and textures, rounding out the zingy bite of this salad.
Vanilla extract adds balance to coleslaw
Before you add it, remember vanilla extract is made by using two simple ingredients: alcohol and real vanilla beans. The result is a highly concentrated flavor in a liquid that is bold, fragrant, sweet, and smooth in taste. It is this very nature of vanilla extract that makes it ideal for this dairy-rich salad. Vanilla extract needs a canvas that will allow its floral and caramel notes to add a layer of subtlety that doesn't take over the taste of your coleslaw but balances the acidic and tangy elements. The mayo, celery seed, vinegar, and mustard come together to create a zingy, savory dressing; vanilla extract softens the flavor.
However, the type of vanilla extract you add to the coleslaw will influence what your taste buds will enjoy. Vodka is a preferred alcohol because it allows the vanilla bean to shine through, leaving little to no trace of its taste. But if you make a homemade vanilla extract using bourbon, you are likely to get notes of smoky, warm caramel which in turn will be imparted on your coleslaw when you add it to the dressing.
It works without a creamy element
If you add this extract to your coleslaw, be conservative and start with a splash and work your way up to about two teaspoons. Remember, this is a concentrated liquid, so it won't take much before your taste buds detect its positive effects. Besides, it is always easier to add more than to try and fix a coleslaw that has been saturated with vanilla extract.
Of course, not all coleslaws use mayonnaise, and if you prefer a recipe that doesn't have a dairy-based element, no worries. Vanilla extract will give what would otherwise be a tangy vinaigrette more of a mild taste, adding a sweetness that will be the talk of your next backyard soiree. That being said, vanilla extract is not the only extract you may want to try the next time you are making coleslaw. A lemon extract will add an intense lemon flavor to a salad dressing. If you are looking for an extract that goes well with all the flavors of barbecue, consider using a maple extract that will mimic the taste of maple syrup and is just the right accompaniment to a BBQ turkey sandwich.