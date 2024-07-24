Seriously, Add Vanilla Extract To Your Next Coleslaw Dressing

If you are always in search of that next "it" ingredient that will help you whip up the best coleslaw ever, you need only look as far as the cabinet or draw in which you store extracts. Push the lemon and almond flavors to the side and grab the one that Ina Garten calls her favorite of all time and is famous for making herself: vanilla. This go-to ingredient when you are baking cakes, cookies, and all that's delish can also be a boon to the creamy, crunchy side dish that goes perfectly on top of a pulled pork sandwich with barbecue sauce.

Coleslaw is surprisingly simple, made with shredded cabbage, carrots, and perhaps some parsley or cilantro, all tossed in a dressing comprised of mayo, vinegar, mustard, and celery seed. It is a lovely experience for the taste buds, giving you crisp, creamy, savory, and earthy notes. The addition of vanilla extract brings a whole lot to the table and can help enhance these tastes and textures, rounding out the zingy bite of this salad.