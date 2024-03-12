A Vegetable Peeler Is Key To Making Stress-Free Homemade Coleslaw

If you suspect there's a catch to this easy technique, you're right. While a typical peeler, one that has a handle that continues into a long blade, could work, there's a better tool for the job. The type of peeler that will work the best has its blade perpendicular to the handle. It's called a Y-peeler. This type of peeler will allow you to get a better hold of the cabbage and to pull more easily across the surface.

The trick for making this technique work is to cut your cabbage into even halves or quarters, being sure to remove the core, so that the peeler will be able to easily glide across the cut side of the vegetable. Leaving the cabbage round will not give you uniform pieces. A cabbage is already well segmented inside, so essentially you're shaving down the interior with each scrape until the whole cabbage is shredded. You'll be left with thin strips of cabbage that are uniform in size.

If you get serious about this technique, you could buy a large Y-peeler made for slicing vegetables like cabbage. However, the standard size will work just fine if you cut the cabbage into manageable portions. Be sure to test your peeler on a study vegetable like a carrot to make sure the blade is sharp.