Marinate Your Meat After Grilling For The Ultimate Flavor Boost

Marinating is often a great way to infuse food with flavor (even if people typically make a lot of mistakes while doing it), and it's absolutely necessary for something like bulgogi to help break down the meat involved. The problem with marinating, though, is it makes searing much more difficult. Moisture is the enemy of the Malliard reaction (the scientific effect that causes food to brown when exposed to heat), and marinades, by definition, involve a lot of moisture; it's hard for meat to brown when you're fighting through that much liquid.

So, how do you solve this problem? The answer is so simple you may never have thought of it: Marinate your meat after cooking it instead of before. Thanks to the science of how meats absorb liquid relative to heat, this is potentially better for getting your steak to soak up that marinade than putting it on beforehand — and it doesn't interfere with your delicious, crusty sear.