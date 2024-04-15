The Easy Fork Trick For Amping Up The Flavor Of Marinated Chicken

Americans eat around 117 pounds of chicken and turkey per person every year, that's more than double the annual consumption of beef. But many Americans have a love-hate relationship with chicken. On one hand, chicken is relatively simple to prepare and typically pleases even the pickiest of eaters. On the other hand, chicken often has an unfair reputation for being bland, boring, and underwhelming. But that's usually more due to problems with the way chicken is prepared. A properly cooked bird can be juicy, tender, and explosively flavorful. When overcooked, chicken can easily become dry and rubbery, and if not properly seasoned, then it will come out pretty tasteless, too.

The solution? Give your chicken a quick dip in a flavorful marinade. And although this technique is not particularly revolutionary, it does require some nuance. The type of marinade is important, but equally critical is the way the marinade gets into the meat. By simply pricking the chicken with a fork, you are allowing marination to bypass the skin and better penetrate the meat. The result: juicy and tasty chicken. And the best part is that this technique works well with any variety of marinades or cooking methods.