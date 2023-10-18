What Are The Benefits Of Using Soy Sauce Vs Salt For Meat Marinades?

Marinating meat is a great way to punch up its flavor. Though there are some caveats to be aware of when undergoing the process — you should always pat meat dry first, for example — there's a reason the process is so ubiquitous. If you're a true pro, you can even reverse-marinade after the meat is cooked, using the natural processes of the resting stage to absorb flavors without compromising the sear. And one of the key components in any meat marinade is salt; the stuff is ubiquitous around the globe for a reason. While you can certainly use basic salt in marinades, it's not your only option. There are also salty ingredients, including soy sauce.

So, when should you use salt in marinades, as compared to soy sauce? Neither is inherently better; there are good reasons and situations to use each. Basically, salt is a lot more versatile and offers more control (and a whole method of marinating unavailable to anything else), while soy sauce adds a specific punch you can't get from salt alone.