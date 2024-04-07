What's The Difference Between Caramelized And Roasted Garlic?

Garlic's strong, rich flavors make it a popular addition to a whole slew of recipes, from warming stews to bright sauces, and myriad more. Two of the most popular ways to prepare garlic are to roast or caramelize it, as both mellow the intense flavors of raw garlic by releasing its inner sweetness. Despite the similarities in the cooking methods, there are subtle differences between them.

Roasting garlic means enveloping it in dry heat, for approximately an hour, usually in an oven but any cooking surface that gets to 300 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter can work. The garlic is usually drizzled in olive oil to keep it moist during roasting. The surface of the cloves will be golden brown and soft once roasting is complete.

To caramelize garlic, you'll still need dry heat and oil, but after starting hot to jumpstart the process, you cook your garlic at slightly lower temperatures for a longer time. When garlic is in the lower heat for a prolonged period, the sugars inside are released more slowly, and the flavor of the garlic is transformed. This effect also happens with roasting, but because of the lower heat levels and longer cooking times used with caramelizing, the sugars have more time to permeate throughout the softened cloves, while roasting's effect is slightly more surface level by comparison.