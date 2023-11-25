Fruit Enzymes Are Key For Deliciously Tender Meat

Marinades are great for adding flavor and tenderness to meat — no one really disputes that. But there are all sorts of marinating tips that can really up your meat game. These can include things like freezing meat in a marinade (saving you time and effort later in the process) and even the reverse marinade, where you add the marinade after the meat is cooked. You've got plenty of options.

But one tip you might not realize involves what you use in the marinade itself. Marinades often make use of eggs, oil, or other neutral ingredients, but plenty of recipes call for acidic components like vinegar under the argument that the acid tenderizes the meat. Only that's not really true. These elements are great for adding flavor, but they don't penetrate deep enough to really tenderize anything. There is, however, another marinade ingredient that can serve that purpose beautifully: fruit juice.