You're Overspending When You Buy Costco Pizza By The Slice

Like many things at its food court, Costco pizza is a steal at $9.95 for an 18-inch pie. The pie comes with 12 slices, which brings the cost to roughly 83 cents a slice. So why (as we publish this story) does a slice cost $1.99 in most areas?

Because the slice served when you buy it individually is double the size of a slice when you buy it by the pie. Thanks to a Costco pizza-cutting tool, each slice is identical in size. For whole pies, the grocery giant cuts each slice in half. So, if the slice you're buying for $1.99 is worth $1.66 when you buy the whole pizza, you're spending an extra 33 cents.

And that's fine. At $1.99, Costco's high-quality food court pizza slice is worth it. Costco is all about leveraging economies of scale to keep its prices lower, so it makes sense that it costs slightly more when you buy a single slice. Honestly, skipping the work you would have to do to find five more people to split a whole pizza with is worth the small amount of change.