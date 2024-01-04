We Finally Know Why Costco's Food Court Pizza Is So Good

If you're looking for a meaty sandwich, a sweet dessert, a healthy salad, or a refreshing beverage, you can find it at Costco's food court. Look at the menu and you'll see that you can get a roast beef sandwich, churros, a rotisserie chicken caesar salad, or a mango smoothie, among other great options. If you want one of the best menu items though, then you have to go with its popular pizza. Bite into a slice and you'll wonder just how the wholesale chain's pizza is so superior to so many other kinds of pizza that you've had. Well, thankfully, we now know why. It's the cheese!

Costco's pizza recipe calls for 1½ pounds of cheese — a combination of mozzarella, parmesan, and provolone. That incredibly thick layer of cheese guarantees its delicious pizza will have you so eager for a pie that you'll want to use the Costco hack that lets you skip the long food court line. If you've never had Costco's pizza, then just know when you combine all of those cheeses, it creates an unbeatable flavor.