14 Baking Ingredients And Supplies You Need To Start Buying At Costco
Known for its extensive range of products and value-focused approach, Costco is the ideal destination for all your baking needs. One of the key advantages of shopping at Costco for baking ingredients is the wide variety it offers. From an assortment of flours, sugars, spices, and extracts, to an array of nuts and more, Costco provides a diverse range of ingredients that empowers bakers to experiment with new recipes and flavors.
Quality and affordability are two standout features of Costco's offering. It maintains a commitment to high-quality products, sourcing from reputable brands that meet the high standards of both home bakers and professionals. Thanks to Costco's formidable buying power, these top-tier ingredients are available at prices that often beat those of traditional grocery stores. Packaging is another thoughtful consideration at Costco, with many options featuring resealable containers for convenience and freshness. This simple feature allows you to store unused portions easily, preserving the quality of your baking supplies over time.
With Costco's value in mind, we've selected 14 specific ingredients that deserve your attention. Each of these ingredients offers advantages that we believe make them an excellent choice for bakers.
1. Ardent Mills Harvest Hotel & Restaurant All Purpose Flour
Made with hotel and restaurant applications in mind, this all-purpose flour, available in a 25-pound package at Costco, is of high quality and versatility. With its enriched and bleached composition, this flour is a go-to choice for chefs and home cooks alike. It is also certified Kosher and Non-GMO, catering to various dietary preferences and requirements.
From muffins and cookies to sauces and gravies, Ardent Mills Harvest Hotel & Restaurant All-Purpose Flour delivers consistent results across a wide range of recipes. It received a positive feedback from a customer on eGForums, naming it as their go-to flour for baking pizza and bread. The reviewer mentioned that they didn't find any competing brand that matches up to Ardent Mills' flour.
By purchasing this flour at Costco, bakers and enthusiasts can enjoy the combined advantages of convenience and cost-effectiveness. The sizable 25-pound package ensures an ample supply of flour, minimizing the need for frequent restocking and making it particularly suitable for those with high baking demands. Additionally, Costco's competitive pricing offers significant savings compared to other retailers.
2. Kirkland Signature Organic Sugar
Packed in the USA, Kirkland Signature Organic Sugar meets high-quality standards and is suitable for various dietary preferences, including Kosher Parve and Halal. It holds a USDA Organic certification. When you incorporate this sugar into your baking, you can do so with confidence, knowing that it has been produced without the use of synthetic pesticides or genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
In baking, sugar plays a crucial role in achieving sweetness. Costco's 10-pound packaging provides a premium-quality, sustainable option for all your baking needs. The long shelf life of sugar makes purchasing it in large quantities a practical choice, as it reduces the risk of waste and allows you to store and use it whenever needed.
Customers have expressed satisfaction with Kirkland Signature Organic Sugar, as evidenced by positive reviews. One Amazon reviewer appreciated the fine texture of the sugar, noting that it dissolves quickly and smoothly, making it easy to work with. Another customer mentioned the sugar's positive impact on their digestion and allergies, stating that it is both pleasant in taste and gentle on their stomach.
3. Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract
Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla is a versatile addition to your kitchen. Sold at Costco as a two-pack, each containing an 8-ounce bottle, this extract can enhance everything from cakes and cookies to coffee and savory BBQ rubs. This vanilla extract has a deep aroma and smooth undertones, with hints of caramel and sweetness. Its exceptional quality differentiates it from other vanilla extracts in the market.
According to Nielsen-Massey's website, this extract is made with vanilla beans sourced from Madagascar, renowned for producing vanilla of exceptional quality, thanks to its perfect growing conditions. The beans undergo a weeks-long, gentle cold extraction method that preserves over 300 flavor notes to produce a rich and full vanilla flavor.
One Costco reviewer described it as "liquid gold for baking," highlighting its ability to elevate homemade efforts to a whole new level. Another reviewer mentioned that they were able to purchase a two-pack of this high-end vanilla extract at Costco for the same price as one bottle at a high-end store.
4. Clabber Girl Baking Powder
When it comes to achieving perfectly risen baked goods, Clabber Girl Baking Powder stands as a reliable and beloved choice. Costco offers the Clabber Girl Baking Powder in a convenient 4-pound package, ensuring an ample supply for your needs. It is gluten-free and Kosher, making it suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions.
Clabber Girl's official website's footer tells a story of how since 1850, its baking powder has earned the respect and love of bakers of all ages. The long-standing trust in the Clabber Girl brand speaks volumes about its quality and performance. As a balanced, double-acting leavening agent, this baking powder reacts twice during the baking process to produce light and fluffy baked goods. The first reaction occurs when 30% of the leavening action is released in the mixing bowl. The second reaction releases the remaining 70% of the leavening action in the oven.
Bakers acknowledge Clabber Girl Baking Powder for its reliability and effectiveness. One satisfied Amazon customer noted that Clabber Girl has been around forever and is a reliable choice. Another user recommended choosing Clabber Girl over cheaper brands to avoid clumping when baking.
5. Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda
The versatility of Arm & Hammer Baking Soda is remarkable. Many of us have used it as a leavening agent in baked goods like cakes, muffins, and cookies. Cleaning with baking soda is a common wisdom in scrubbing away grime from kitchen surfaces like countertops, sinks, and stovetops. It is also used to deodorize cutting boards, plastic containers, microwaves, and refrigerators. Its applications extend to various household uses, making it an indispensable product in our homes.
One happy customer left a testimonial on its official website, saying: "I love Arm & Hammer Baking soda. It is so versatile. I can use it for cooking and cleaning. Recently, I keep finding more ways to use it for cleaning and household uses. It's truly great. I love that it's gentle yet effective. It's great at reducing odors as well!" A different customer stated, "ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda saves my food from not getting spoiled. This is a blessing in disguise."
Costco offers a generous 13.5-pound package, providing ample supply for all your baking, cleaning, and deodorizing needs. This bulk purchase option allows you to save money while ensuring you have an abundant supply for all your baking and cleaning needs.
6. Ghirardelli Triple Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix
Ghirardelli is a well-known brand that is commonly associated with high-quality chocolate products. The Ghirardelli Triple Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix is a perfect example of this, featuring a decadent assortment of three kinds of chocolate chips: semi-sweet, milk, and bittersweet. It's also Kosher certified.
This mix is perfect for making classic fudgy brownies, but it can also be used as a base for creative variations like cheesecake brownies, peanut butter swirl brownies, or even brownie cookies. Available at Costco, each pouch of the Ghirardelli Triple Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix produces approximately 16 servings; and with a total of 6 pouches in the 7.5-pound box, you have an abundant supply to satisfy your chocolate cravings and share with loved ones.
An Amazon customer raved, "If you have never tried this – then buy a box and throw away all your brownie recipes, because you can't get better than this mix." Equally enthusiastic, another reviewer declared, "I consider brownies to be the ultimate dessert. I have no time for a mediocre product. THIS IS THE VERY BEST BOX BROWNIE MIX."
7. Namaste Gluten Free Classic Mixes Variety Pack
This gluten-free pack from Namaste Foods includes a variety of delicious and easy-to-prepare mixes for waffles, pancakes, muffins, scones, and brownies. According to Costco's product description page, these mixes are made with high-quality ingredients and free from the top 14 allergens, perfect for individuals with dietary sensitivities or those who simply want to enjoy tasty baked goods without worrying about gluten. Additionally, the mixes are certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO verified, providing an extra level of assurance for consumers who value natural and sustainable food choices.
On Amazon, a customer mentioned, "I'm never good about following a recipe because I like to play with my food. This mix is very forgiving for making amendments." highlighting the flexibility of its Waffle & Pancake Mix for experimentation and customization. Another reviewer speaks of the Muffin & Scone Mix, "many of the gluten-free baked goods create discomfort in my stomach. This scone mix is so delicious that you can't tell it's gluten-free, and it doesn't affect my stomach!" The Organic Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix has also received high praise, with a customer exclaiming, "This mix makes the most delicious, fudgiest brownies I have ever tasted. And to know that they are gluten-free ... is unimaginable."
8. Nanak Pure Desi Ghee Clarified Butter
Ghee is a type of clarified butter that has been used in traditional cooking for centuries. It is made by simmering butter to remove the milk solids and water, leaving only the rich, golden oil behind. This process gives ghee a unique flavor and aroma that is distinct from regular butter. Its high smoke point also makes it ideal for roasting, sautéing, and deep frying. According to Prema Yoga, the term "Ghee" originates from the Sanskrit word meaning "sprinkled," and it was traditionally created to prevent butter from spoiling during warm weather.
Impressed customers have expressed their love for Nanak Pure Desi Ghee through positive reviews. An Amazon reviewer shared their love for Nanak Pure Desi Ghee, saying, "I love this stuff. Put it in my coffee every morning and have been doing so for about eight months. I also put it in a cast iron for grilling steak. Another customer testified, "It's my diesel. I put it on almost everything. Load up some vegetables, cooked squash, scrambled eggs, or mashed potatoes with it, and you can run all day without hunger." With a convenient 3.5-pound package, Costco provides a plentiful supply of Nanak Desi Ghee for applications from adding richness to your coffee or using it to grill a steak in a pan.
9. Kirkland Signature Parchment Paper
Using parchment paper provides numerous benefits in the kitchen, including preventing sticking and making cleanup a breeze, and ensuring even cooking. Its non-stick surface helps food effortlessly slides off without leaving a mess behind, saving valuable time and effort. Parchment paper can be used to line baking sheets and cake pans, to wrap fish or vegetables for en papillote cooking, or to roll out dough without sticking. It can also be used as a barrier between food and the cooking surface to prevent burning or overcooking.
With its generous quantity of 15-inch by 164-foot, two-count packaging and high quality, Kirkland Signature, Costco's house brand of parchment paper, offers excellent value for the price. This ensures an ample supply for all your cooking and baking needs, as well as cost savings compared to other brands. Additionally, its well-designed box features a well-placed blade that cuts through the parchment paper smoothly, making it easy to tear off sheets neatly, sheets eliminating any waste.
Customers have expressed their satisfaction with this parchment paper, with an Amazon reviewer stating, "This is the best parchment paper I have ever used! And the value for the price is unbelievably good. I won't be buying any other brand again." Another reviewer mentioned, "We're very happy with this parchment paper. We use it for everything; cooking and baking. Nothing sticks to it whatsoever. One of my favorite things about the box itself is that its blade actually cuts through the parchment paper."
10. Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon
Cinnamon is a warm and aromatic spice that has been used for centuries to add depth of flavor to sweet and savory dishes alike. Renowned for its ability to enhance baked goods such as cinnamon rolls, muffins, and pies, cinnamon also has extended uses beyond baking. It can be used to add warmth and complexity to beverages like coffee, tea, or hot chocolate, or to spice up savory dishes like stews, curries, or roasted vegetables. According to WebMD, cinnamon is also known for its potential health benefits, including its ability to reduce inflammation.
With its USDA organic and Kosher certification, Kirkland Signature ensures that you're getting high-quality cinnamon for your recipes. Available at Costco in a 2-count package with each bottle containing 10.7 ounces, it offers great flavor and versatility for a range of uses. Due to its long shelf life, purchasing in bulk allows you to have a plentiful supply on hand, ensuring you never run out when you need it most.
A happy Costco customer shared their long-standing loyalty to Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon, vowing to continue purchasing it as long as it remains available. They expressed their belief that it is the finest cinnamon they have ever encountered, specifically appreciating its sharp and distinct taste. They enthusiastically recommended it to anyone who prefers cinnamon with a bold and flavorful profile.
11. Kirkland Signature Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Kirkland Signature Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is a versatile and flavorful ingredient that can be used in a variety of recipes. Cold-pressed, unrefined, and chemical-free, this coconut oil is USDA Organic and Kosher certified, ensuring that you're getting a high-quality product for your baking needs.
With its USDA organic and Kosher certification, Kirkland Signature ensures that you're getting high-quality coconut oil for your recipes. Available at Costco in an 84 fl oz container, it offers great flavor and versatility for a range of uses. It can be used as a replacement for butter or other oils in cooking or baking. Using coconut oil on your body, skin, and hair as a natural treatment has become a popular trend in recent years. Due to its long shelf life, purchasing in bulk allows you to have a plentiful supply on hand.
A resourceful Amazon customer shared their appreciation for Kirkland Signature Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, praising its versatility for cooking and making homemade toothpaste. They found it to be one of the best-priced options with all the healthy characteristics they were looking for including its high content of manganese as well as its potential to reduce belly fat.
12. ReaLemon Lemon Juice
ReaLemon Lemon Juice, available at Costco in a 48-ounce, 2-count packaging, is a convenient and versatile ingredient for cooking and baking. Made from 100% lemon juice concentrate, it offers the taste of fresh lemons without the hassle of slicing or squeezing. It's ideal for adding lemon presence to your favorite lemon cake, lemon loaf, seafood and poultry recipes, marinades, and lemonades. With its bigger-sized packaging configuration, Costco offers ReaLemon Lemon Juice at an excellent value for the price.
Satisfied Amazon customers have shared their positive experiences with it. One reviewer described it as having the best taste of all the lemon juices they've tried, highlighting its fresh and natural flavor. Another reviewer mentioned its convenience for making a daily pitcher of lemonade as part of their kidney stone prevention regimen. They appreciated the generous quantity and value of the packaging, which allowed them to have a plentiful supply on hand for their daily needs.
13. Bisquick Pancake & Baking Mix
Bisquick Pancake & Baking Mix is a versatile and convenient choice for those looking to create delicious baked goods with ease. Costco offers this mix in a 96 oz box, providing plenty of mix for all your baking needs. With 0g of trans fat per serving and Kosher Dairy certification, this mix is suitable for a variety of dietary needs.
According to the Betty Crocker website, Bisquick has been helping families create delicious meals and treats since 1931. The site further states, "This versatile baking mix can be used to make a variety of dishes, including biscuits, muffins, pancakes, waffles, and even pie." You can easily create delicious breakfast dishes by simply adding milk and eggs to the mix.
Bisquick Pancake & Baking Mix has consistently received good reviews for its reliability and effectiveness. One satisfied Walmart customer shared that Bisquick has been a staple in their pantry for over 30 years, and even their husband, who enjoys making things from scratch, agrees that it's a huge time saver. Another customer highlighted the versatility of the mix, sharing that they use it for pancakes, coffee cakes, cheddar bread, and other cooking needs. They even use it as a coating for fish and chicken.
14. Rodelle Gourmet Baking Cocoa Powder
Rodelle Gourmet Baking Cocoa Powder is a premium choice for bakers looking to create rich and delicious chocolate treats such as cakes, brownies, and cookies. This Dutch-processed cocoa powder has a dark finish and rich flavor, making it perfect for all your chocolate recipes. Costco offers this cocoa powder in a convenient 25 oz resealable bag, keeping you well-stocked for your chocolate-flavored creations. The resealable bag helps maintain the freshness of the cocoa powder while in storage. Additionally, this cocoa powder is Kosher certified.
This baking cocoa powder is known for its superior taste and quality. One satisfied Amazon customer shared that since discovering Rodelle, they have never purchased another brand of cocoa powder. They noted that desserts and hot cocoa made with Rodelle taste much better and that the brownie recipe provided on the packaging is delicious. Another shared that they use Rodelle baking cocoa nearly every single day, adding it to their old-fashioned oats or smoothies for a rich chocolate flavor without the need for additional sweeteners.